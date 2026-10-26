Manav Seva Mandir Fundraising Dinner Draws More Than 400 Devotees for Major Renovation

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BENSENVILLE, Ill. — Manav Seva Mandir (MSM) hosted a fundraising dinner on Saturday, October 10, 2026, to support the major renovation of its existing building. More than 400 devotees attended and generously contributed toward the project, making the evening a success.

The program began with a meet-and-greet, followed by dinner. After the ceremonial Deep Pragatya, or lighting of the traditional lamp, the evening’s chief guest, Dr. Yogesh Oza, and Bensenville Mayor Frank De Simone, accompanied by his wife, were welcomed to the stage and honored with bouquets.

Mayor De Simone praised MSM’s community service, particularly its work during the COVID-19 pandemic, when the organization provided vaccination services to Village of Bensenville employees. He encouraged attendees to contribute generously to the renovation project.

Dr. Oza, a retired physician who practiced for 35 years in Mount Vernon, Illinois, traveled from Austin, Texas, to attend the event. He spoke about the importance of establishing and maintaining a Sanatan Dharma mandir as a center for religious traditions, cultural values and spiritual heritage.

The temple’s president and chairperson welcomed the guests and shared MSM’s vision. They emphasized that the organization is more than a place of worship: it is also a cultural center where families can learn about Sanatan Dharma’s traditions and values and celebrate festivals in an atmosphere of peace, friendship and unity.

A history of service and community: A slideshow presentation traced the history of Manav Seva Mandir. The Manav Seva Mandir Not-for-Profit Corporation was registered in 1983, inspired by Pandit Devendra Vijayji. The following year, the organization received further inspiration from Rev. Pujya Shri Krishna Shankar Shastriji.

In December 1987, MSM purchased an abandoned former Korean church building at 101 South Church Road in Bensenville. The building has since become a historic landmark in the village and a cherished center for the local community.

The presentation gave attendees an opportunity to learn about the organization’s journey, its commitment to service and the importance of preserving the temple for future generations.

Renovation plans presented: The construction committee chairperson presented a detailed slideshow outlining plans to renovate the existing building. The project will not add new space. Instead, it will focus on modernizing and upgrading the current structure, including its audio-visual and lighting systems, to better support the temple’s religious, cultural and community activities.

Dr. Bharat Barai and Dr. Shirish Shah then spoke about the range of charitable and community service activities MSM undertakes in the United States and India. They also provided financial information about the renovation initiative and appealed to devotees to support the project through donations.

Throughout the evening, the Sweta Entertainment Group entertained guests with melodious music, adding to the festive atmosphere.

The program concluded with a vote of thanks from the general secretary of the Board of Trustees, who expressed appreciation to everyone who helped make the event successful.