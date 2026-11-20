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Mayor Zohran Mamdani invoked the Bhagavad Gita’s teaching that different paths lead toward the divine, saying, “there are many roads to Satya and that the same light lives in every one of us whether we pray in a mandir, a masjid, a gurudwara or nowhere at all.”

He connected that principle to the Mahabharata’s emphasis on duty: “The Mahabharata shows us what families are really like where even the bravest heroes and wisest gods stumble and where one’s Dharma must come before one’s loyalty.”

Mamdani then urged communities to reject divisive politics. “Whether it is fear-mongering in Washington or Delhi, we hold a shared obligation as we mark this holiday to reject any politics that brings darkness into this world,” Mamdani said, calling on communities to stand against political movements that exploit division, stating the true spirit of Diwali requires actively resisting prejudice.

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Mamdani also affirmed New York City’s commitment to sanctuary, inclusion and belonging for immigrant communities. Addressing people facing hostility, he said: “And so to anyone who’s been told to go back home, whose belonging has been questioned, let me say unequivocally, you are home. New York City is your home.”

The mayor spoke of growing up with a Punjabi Hindu mother and a Gujarati Ugandan Muslim father, and of learning that South Asian heritage is not bound to a single faith, language or background.

Mamdani also turned to the Ramayana and Mahabharata, describing the epics as accounts of both ideal relationships and the moral complications of family life. The Ramayana, he said, models personal virtue and human relationships. “The Ramayana shows us the brother, the wife, the husband and the friend that we aspire to be,” he said. The Mahabharata, he added, captures the messiness of family dynamics and the tension between duty and allegiance. “The Mahabharata shows us what families are really like where even the bravest heroes and wisest gods stumble and where one’s Dharma must come before one’s loyalty.”

The address came at a Diwali gathering at the Hall of Science in Queens on Tuesday evening, Nov. 17. The event brought together community leaders, business owners, social workers, artists and representatives of Indian American, Indo-Guyanese, and Caribbean and South Asian communities. Local political representatives from State Assembly and City Council offices also attended.

Co-sponsored by The Asia Society and Chhaya Community Development Corporation and many others, the gathering featured vegetarian appetizers, classical music, traditional dances and music from DJ Omar. The hall’s festive mood reflected pride in Mamdani, New York City’s first Indian American mayor, who has recently spoken publicly about his heritage. He addressed the diversity of the South Asian Diaspora, its traditions and Diwali’s enduring meaning.

At the close, Mamdani invited the assembly to take part in a collective lighting of electric diyas, bringing the tradition into an urban setting. Reflecting on his journey from celebrating at home to leading the city’s official celebration, he said, “As someone who grew up celebrating Diwali with my family to now be able to celebrate it with our city as the mayor is a gift that I will never grow tired of saying thank you for.”