Mamdani celebrates Navratri with Hindu New Yorkers, calls for unity against hate after Illinois temple shooting attempt

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New York [US], October 22, 2026: New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani joined Hindu New Yorkers in Queens to celebrate Navratri, Durga Puja, Dashain and Vijayadashami, calling for unity and solidarity against hate following an attempted mass shooting at a Hindu temple in Illinois last week.

In a post on X on Wednesday October 21, 2026,, Mamdani said he was honored to join members of the Hindu community in celebrating the festivals and participating in religious and cultural traditions.

“This week, I was blessed to join Hindu New Yorkers in Queens celebrating Navratri, Durga Puja, Dashain, and Vijayadashami. We danced garba, performed aarti, witnessed Sindoor Khela, and honored the Goddess Durga,” he said.

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“It was an honor to come together in joy, faith, and community in temples across our city — especially after the attempted mass shooting at a Hindu temple in Illinois last week,” Mamdani added.

Calling for collective action against hatred, the mayor said, “May we all join together in our shared responsibility to stand against hate and care for one another. Jai Mata Ki.”

Navratri, the nine-night Hindu festival dedicated to Goddess Durga and her nine forms, was celebrated from October 11 to October 19 this year, with Vijayadashami falling on October 20.