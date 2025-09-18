Maestro Amjad Ali Khan leads sarod quintet at Kennedy Center: Three Generations, One Legacy

DC South Asian Arts Council Inc in Collaboration with Embassy of India presented Sarod Quintet- Three Generations, One legacy, September 17, 2025, at the Kennedy Center.

Led by maestro Amjad Ali Khan, the program represented the 6th, 7th and 8th generation of an unbroken chain of musicians coming together on stage and performing together, “Keeping India’s ethos of traditions and legacies alive,” the Kennedy Center program announcement said.

The concert features Sarod Grand Master Amjad Ali Khan and his sons Amaan Ali Bangash and Ayaan Ali Bangash on Sarods. They are joined by Ayaan’s 13 year old Twins Zohaan and Abeer.

The DC South Asian Arts Council Inc. (DCSAACI) is a registered non-profit organization which declares its mission is to provide opportunities to South Asian artists to showcase talent via films, dance, books and art.