Los Angeles Knight Riders and CricMax cricket development partnership across America

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Knight Riders Sports, owners of cricket franchises across four continents, announced April 27, 2026, it has partnered with CricMax Connect as the Official Cricket Development Partner of the Los Angeles Knight Riders (LAKR). The partnership of LAKR and CricMax Connect “will establish a national network of Knight Riders Cricket Academies to develop youth cricket across the United States,” the press release said.

While over $300 million has already been invested in professional cricket infrastructure in the United States through Major League Cricket (MLC), momentum continues to build, the press release contended. Most recently, the Los Angeles Knight Riders and Fairplex broke ground on the Knight Riders Cricket Ground in Pomona, Los Angeles, which will be Southern California’s first dedicated cricket venues and LAKR’s official home ground for the 2026 Major League Cricket, MLC, season.

The venue is set to host seven matches, including LAKR’s first three home fixtures from July 1-5, 2026.

“Along with these developments, it is equally important to build grassroots programs that create a feeder system for various leagues and encourage youngsters to take up the sport,” organizers said.

According to Knight Riders Sports, the American audience for cricket has grown “rapidly” and this latest partnership combines Knight Riders Sports’ globally proven franchise model with CricMax Connect’s decade-long record in community cricket development, its established network of academies and township partnerships, and its exclusive role as the cricket partner of the PlayLA Olympic youth initiative.

“This partnership further strengthens CricMax Connect’s position as a key growth engine for cricket in the United States ahead of the sport’s return to the Olympic stage at LA28,” organizers claimed.

As part of their long-term vision for cricket in the United States, the Los Angeles Knight Riders have unveiled the Knight Riders Cricket Grounds at Fairplex in Pomona, Los Angeles County, CA, as their official home venue for the 2026 season.

The venue is set to host key major cricket matches this season, in a bid to make Los Angeles into a leading cricket destination in the United States while also supporting both professional competition and the growth of cricket at a grassroots level, the press release said.

In an ambitious outreach, the two organizations plan to jointly build Knight Riders Cricket Academies nationwide, supported by professional coaching programs, masterclass clinics, and talent exhibition pathways that provide young cricketers with direct exposure to best practices in the sport. CricMax Connect’s proprietary technology platform, Quixera, will power talent identification and scouting across the network, the press release said.

“This partnership with CricMax Connect is a strategic step towards building a strong grassroots foundation for cricket in the United States. By combining our global ecosystem with their community-led expertise, we are creating a clear pathway from youth development to the professional game. As the sport grows in the United States, our focus is on nurturing talent, strengthening the ecosystem, and ensuring long-term, sustainable growth for cricket in America,” Venky Mysore, CEO, Knight Riders Sports, is quoted saying.

“We’ve spent over a decade building cricket from the ground up in American communities, coaching youth, partnering with townships, and earning our place as the exclusive cricket partner of PlayLA and the LA28 Olympics,” said Vinay Bhimjani, CEO of CricMax Connect and former CEO of USA Cricket. “The partnership with Knight Riders’ and its global platform will enable us to bring our scouting expertise and technology infrastructure together with their franchise reach to deliver what American cricket has been missing: a complete ecosystem that develops talent at the grassroots and connects it to the professional game.”

About the Knight Riders

The Knight Riders already has nine trophies to its name and four professional franchises under its wings – Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the TATA IPL, Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) in the Caribbean Premier League, Abu Dhabi Knight Riders (ADKR) in UAE’s International League T20 and Los Angeles Knight Riders (LAKR) in USA’s Major League Cricket, which, it says, makes it “one of the most versatile brands in T20 cricket globally. ”

CricMax Connect, led by former USA Cricket CEO Vinay Bhimjani alongside BCCI-veteran coaching leadership, is the exclusive commercial cricket partner of the PlayLA initiative ahead of the LA28 Olympics.