Los Angeles-Based Dr. Narendra Trivedi Receives Highest Award From California Society Of Anesthesiologists

The Luffingwell Award, the highest award given by the California Society of Anesthesiologists, was recently presented to Los Angeles-based Dr. Narendra Trivedi during CSA’s annual meeting April 9-12, 2026. The theme of the Annual Anesthesia Conference & Board Meeting was Elevating Quality And Innovations In Anesthesia.

With more than 3,000 members, the CSA is one of the largest and most influential medical professional societies in California and the nation, according to its website.

Dr. Trivedi, former President of CSA, who received this prestigious award for excellence in the field of medicine, also had the honor of delivering the keynote address at the CSA Annual Meeting Awards Ceremony at the Disneyland Hotel, in Anaheim, CA.

He delivered his speech on the topic “My Journey to Leadership: From a Small Village in India to the USA”. The audience responded enthusiastically to his address.