“Look forward to continuing to strengthen” US-India partnership: US Senator Charles Schumer:

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Statement of Senator Charles Schumer
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US Senator Charles Schumer. PHOTO: Office of Sen. Schumer

“Happy 80th Independence Day, India! I am proud to represent New York’s vibrant Indian American community, whose contributions have strengthened every facet of our state and country. Indian Americans embody what makes New York so extraordinary: talented, hardworking people from around the world who come together to build a society that is stronger because of its diversity. As we commemorate this milestone, I look forward to continuing to strengthen the partnership between the United States and India and advance our shared democratic values for generations to come.”—U.S. Senator Charles Schumer

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