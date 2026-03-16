Living Tamil LitFest to be held in New York will bring renowned literary figures from around the world

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The Vishnupuram Literary Circle, USA, along with the Vishnupuram Literary Circle Tamil Nadu, is organizing an event in New York titled the Living Tamil LitFest, scheduled to take place on April 3 and 4, 2026. This initiative is organized by Jeyamohan, a renowned Tamil literary writer from Tamil Nadu known worldwide, organizers said.

They expect some 300 attendees from various backgrounds according to the website livingtamillitfest.org/.

An estimated 50 scholars, authors, poets, translators and publishers will get together in 15 sessions over the 2 days at the Education and Conference Center, The New York Academy of Medicine (NYAM). Together, they will explore how Tamil literature engages with modernity, social justice, identity, and the human condition—while continually reinventing itself for new generations, the press release said.

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Numerous speakers from around the US, and from Canada, UK, Malaysia, Singapore, Switzerland, and a large contingent from India will coalesce at the venue.

Film actor Kamal Haasan and film director Mani Ratnam have been appointed as ambassadors for the event.

Amomg the goals of the festival is to “reconnect young Tamil diaspora with a literary tradition their parents carried across the ocean but could not pass on,” The Hindu reported.

According to the Feb. 19 press release, this is “the first global celebration dedicated to modern Tamil literature,” which will bring “the radical, evolving tradition of Tamil writing to an international audience in one of the world’s most cosmopolitan literary capitals.”

The festival pays tribute to pioneering authors such as Pudhumaipithan, Ka. Na. Subramaniam, Ki. Rajanarayanan, Jayakanthan, Sundara Ramasamy, and Ashokamitran, whose bold experiments in realism, language, and politics still inspire today’s writers.

“Alongside these masters, contemporary voices will affirm Tamil literature as a vibrant, global tradition in dialogue with world literatures,” organizers said.

Guided by an eminent committee including A. Muttulingam, Jeyamohan, Arun Mahizhnan, and Arangasamy KV, “the LitFest emphasizes intellectual rigor and literary excellence, ‘ organizers promise. A lineup of American and Canadian authors—including Chad Post, Esther L Allen, Damion Searls, Geoffrey Brock, Janika Oza, Kareem James-Abu Zeid, Peter Constantine, Padma Vishwanathan, Rohan Kamicheril, Thomas Hitoshi Pruiksma—is joining the program, furthering cross-cultural exchange.

By hosting the event in New York, the festival sends a powerful message, organizers contend – Tamil literature is not regional or marginal, but global, modern, and profoundly relevant. It invites readers, scholars, and cultural enthusiasts everywhere to engage with Tamil writing as a living literature of our time.

“Living Tamil LitFest is more than an event—it is a declaration that Tamil literature belongs on the world stage, in its own voice, on its own terms,”organizers said.