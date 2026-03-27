Life Global USA Chairman Dr, Sudhir Parikh, Other Officials, Receives Special Recognition

- ADVERTISEMENT -



Life Global USA has received special recognition by Thakkarbapa Sanskar Ashram, Idar, and the Environment Sanitation Institute, Ahmedabad.

Life Global Chairman Sudhir Parikh, Founder Amar Shah and President Arun Palkhiwala, were thanked “for their inspiring commitment to this noble cause and for giving back to the Motherland of India” in a Citation, for extending support for the construction, restoration and extension of Thakkarbapa Sanskar Ashram, Idar.

The recognition was awarded at a special ceremony, present at which, were founder Amar Shah, Managing Director of Environmental Sanitation Institute Jayeshbhai, Secretary of Gujarat Harijan Sevak Sangh Ajit Jadav, Administrator of Thakkarbapa Sanskar Ashram Ashok Bhambhi. Also recognized at the event were the team of engineers, architects, accountants, and coordinators who worked hard on the project.

- ADVERTISEMENT -

“Life Global and its extended family have continuously supported the work of the Environmental Sanitation Institute and several initiatives dedicated to social upliftment,” the citation says.

Parikh, who is also Senior Advisor of Project Life Gujarat, has received Lifetime Achievement Award for Women’s Empowerment from Life Global Organization, India and USA. Launched in 2018, Life Global USA has Padma Shri recipient Dr. Sudhir Parikh as its Global Chair, and aims to support & enhance social and philanthropic services in the US, India and the world. It aims to contribute to health, well-being, education and livelihood of people through volunteering and donations, humanitarian activities and implementation of sustainable programs.

With chapters in California & Texas, Life Global partners with India based non profit Project ‘Life’, which has been working since 1978 to bring a positive change in healthcare, education, women empowerment, environmental protection, Thalassaemia Prevention and blood donation.

Founded in 1949, Thakkarbapa Sanskar Ashram has been serving the underserved community and the education of their children. More than 3,000 children from historically marginalized and disadvantaged communities have received education and grooming for work life, preparing them to lead responsible civic lives, with many holding government jobs.

“Your support in this Seva Yagna is deeply meaningful and impactful. It strengthens not only the physical construction of the Ashram, but also the dreams, dignity and future of countless children who will benefit from it for generations to come,” the citation says.

The Environmental Sanitation Institute (ESI), previously Safai Vidyalay, at Gandhi Ashram facilitated and supported this project which has deep humanitarian commitment from all involved in it.

Beginning in Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad, the ESI, founded on the principles of Gandhi, has a large campus and undertakes creating flushing toilets, providing vocational training of the cleaning workers, and educating the society about sanitation.

ESI has also provides training in other countries including Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Ethiopia, Myanmar, Kenya, Nepal, Sri Lanka and more.