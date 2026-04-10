Letter To The Editor: A Lifelong Commitment: George Abraham Returns To Vote In Kerala

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George Abraham has once again traveled to India to exercise his franchise in the Assembly elections at his home constituency of Changannur in Kerala. For Abraham, this is not merely a routine civic duty, but a deeply personal and emotional journey, one he has undertaken consistently over the years.

When asked what motivates him to return election after election, Abraham reflects with conviction: “It is a sentiment for my motherland and a passion for the very idea of India.” He adds, with a note of introspection, “I often wonder why people like me had to leave this incredible land, so rich in natural beauty and heritage, to build lives elsewhere.” Having just cast his vote, he remarked, “I have exercised my democratic right, and I hope this small act contributes to keeping the spirit of democracy alive.”

Abraham has spent nearly six decades – 58 years – abroad, primarily in the United States, after a distinguished 36-year career with the United Nations, where he retired as Chief Technology Officer of the United Nations Pension Fund. Despite his global professional accomplishments, his connection to India and particularly to its political and democratic processes has remained unwavering.

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Politics, in fact, has been a lifelong passion for him. In 1998, driven by a desire to organize and mobilize the Indian diaspora, Abraham, along with veteran Congress worker John Philipose Thengumcherry, founded the Indian Overseas Congress (IOC) in the United States. At the time, there was no comparable global platform for Congress supporters abroad. The initiative gained momentum when the late Oommen Chandy visited the United States, providing the occasion for its formal launch.

The organization grew steadily, and in 2001 it received official recognition at a landmark event in New York attended by senior national leaders including Sonia Gandhi, Manmohan Singh, Natwar Singh, and Murli Deora. Today, the IOC has evolved into a well-established global network spanning more than 30 countries, currently led by Sam Pitroda as Chairman. George Abraham presently serves as Vice-Chairman of IOC USA and Global Coordinator of its IT and Social Media wing. In recognition of his decades of service, he was conferred a Lifetime Achievement Award by Rahul Gandhi during the latter’s visit to New York in 2023.

Abraham’s political grounding, however, began much earlier. As a teenager, he was actively involved with the All Kerala Balajana Sakhyam, a youth organization under the aegis of Malayala Manorama, where he served as State Treasurer in 1967. He credits the late Pala K.M. Mathew whom he regards as his mentor for shaping his early political and social consciousness.

Reflecting on the broader role of the Indian diaspora, Abraham emphasizes the importance of safeguarding India’s democratic and secular values. “It is essential that we uphold the democratic and secular fabric of India. Without that, the nearly 35 million Indians living abroad would have little moral standing when advocating for justice, equality, and religious freedom globally,” he notes.

For Abraham, returning home to vote is more than participation, it is a reaffirmation of identity, responsibility, and belief in the enduring promise of India’s democracy.