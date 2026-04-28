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India’s cultural and artistic community is mourning the loss of legendary photojournalist Raghu Rai, who passed away on April 26, 2026, at the age of 83. Among those paying tribute, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor shared a deeply personal and evocative message, remembering Rai not only as a global icon but also as a figure tied to his own childhood memories.

Taking to X, Tharoor wrote, “It is with deep sorrow that I learned the devastating news of the passing of Raghu Rai. Today, the lens of one of the world’s finest visual storytellers has finally closed. My memories of Raghu stretch back to my childhood, since he was a colleague of my father’s at The Statesman newspaper.”

Reflecting on Rai’s influence, he added, “For me, he wasn’t just a global name; he was the man with the gentle smile and the observant eye who inspired my father’s generation of journalists. To the world, he was an incomparable master of photography, the visionary who captured the pulsating heart and soul of India.”

In his tribute, Tharoor highlighted Rai’s global stature and career milestones, noting, “From his powerful early years at The Statesman to his prestigious appointment by Henri Cartier-Bresson to Magnum Photos, his contribution to visual history is unparalleled.”

Rai was mentored by Henri Cartier-Bresson and joined Magnum Photos in 1977, cementing his place among the world’s elite photographers.

His body of work includes some of the most defining visual records of modern India. Tharoor recalled, “His portfolio contains many of the world’s most defining images: the harrowing documentation of the Bhopal Gas Tragedy, his profound and intimate portraits of Mother Teresa and Indira Gandhi, and countless scenes that captured the exquisite beauty and complex humanity of everyday Indian life.”

Rai’s accolades include the Padma Shri (1972) and the inaugural Academie des Beaux-Arts Photography Award, alongside numerous international honours. He also authored several influential books, including Indira Gandhi, The Sikhs, Raghu Rai’s India, and Mother Teresa.

Concluding his tribute, Tharoor wrote, “Raghu Rai did not just photograph India; he lived it, and through his lens, he made us feel its pulse. Our thoughts are with his beloved family: his wife Gurmeet Rai, and children Nitin, Lagan, Avani, and Purvai during this painful time. Rest in power and peace, Raghu Rai. Your vision will forever be the lens through which India is seen. Om Shanti.”