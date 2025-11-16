Legendary actress Kamini Kaushal remembered

- ADVERTISEMENT -



Veteran Bollywood actress Kamini Kaushal, passed away at the age of 98 on Friday, November 14, 2025, in Mumbai.

Kamini Kaushal was one of the leading actresses of the 1940s, 1950s, and 1960s era of Indian cinema, where she shared the screen with superstars like Ashok Kumar, Raj Kapoor, Dev Anand, Dilip Kumar, and legends like Raaj Kumar and Dharmendra, among many others.

The actress made an indelible mark in the industry with her very first film. Her debut, Neecha Nagar (1946), won the prestigious Grand Prix du Festival International du Film at the inaugural Cannes Film Festival and remains the only Indian film to win the Palme d’Or.

- ADVERTISEMENT -

It was directed by Chetan Anand and starred Uma Anand and Rafiq Anwar in the lead roles.

The actress reportedly appeared in over 70 films during her illustrious career spanning more than seven decades in the film industry.

She was last seen in the Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’, which hit the theatres in 2022.

She was remembered by many as having left an indelible mark on the silver screen, among them Amitabh Bachchan and Shahid Kapoor.

Taking to his blog, the Amitabh Bachchan expressed his grief over the passing of the actress.

“And another loss. A dear family friend of the days of yore, when there was no partition. Kamini Kaushal ji, legendary artist, an icon, who contributed immensely to our Industry and who remained with us till the very last,” said Amitabh Bachchan in a blog.

The actor recalled the relationship between Kamini Kaushal’s family and his mother.

“Her family and Maa ji’s families were very dear friends in erstwhile pre-partition Punjab. Kamini ji’s elder sister was a very close friend of Maaji. They were classmates, and a most joyous bunch of likeminded friends,” wrote Amitabh in his blog.

The actor extended his condolences to the family of Kamini Kaushal.

Describing her as “A most pleasant, warm, affectionate and talented artist” … An era of

great remembrance gone, not just for the film fraternity, but as a member of the friends fraternity. One by one they all are leaving us. A most sad moment, filled only now with condolence and prayer.”

Actor Shahid Kapoor paid a heartfelt tribute to the star remembering her as a “wonderful soul” and praising her professionalism and warmth. Shahid, who shared screen space with Kaushal in the 2019 film ‘Kabir Singh’, recalled his experience working with her as both a privilege and a pleasure.

Speaking to ANI, he said, “She was such a wonderful soul and working with her was just a pleasure and a privilege.”

Reflecting on her legacy, Shahid Kapoor added, “She brought a lot of warmth and a lot of dignity to ‘Kabir Singh’ and she will always be remembered for being a fantastic artist. When I worked with her, she was so sharp and she was so professional and she was so kind and warm. May her soul rest in peace.”

Director Shoojit Sircar remembered his “forever inspiration,” Kamini Kaushal, sharing a special memory of the veteran actress and said that Kaushal had a deep impact on him.

On Saturday, November 15, Sircar posted a picture of the two on Instagram. While sharing the photo, he penned an emotional note, recalling how he once had the chance to meet Kaushal during the casting of ‘Gulabo Sitabo,’ which he described as a “beautiful memory.”

In his post, he wrote, “A beautiful memory, a forever inspiration. I had the privilege of

sharing a quiet moment with Kamini Kaushal during the casting of “Gulabo Sitabo”. I wish

the stars had aligned so we could have created something together; her presence was

graceful, warm, and elegant. Rest in peace, dear Kamini ji. You had the sweetest smile

and voice.”

Kamini Kaushal’s final rites were performed on Saturday, with an intimate gathering of

close family members in attendance.

The atmosphere at the Worli crematorium remained solemn as loved ones bid their final farewell. Her elder son, Vidhur, performed the final rites, leading the traditional Hindu rituals.

Prior to that, Kamini Kaushal’s mortal remains were brought to the crematorium from her residence in Mumbai.