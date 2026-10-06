Leap to Shine raises more than $127,000 at New Jersey gala

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SOMERSET, N.J. — Leap to Shine raised more than $127,000 at its Oct. 3 gala at The Imperia in Somerset, bringing supporters together to help expand educational opportunities for underserved children in India.

The New Jersey-based nonprofit said its current projects serve 1,647 students and provide educational resources including 489 tablets, 110 laptops and 14 digital panels. The tablets are preloaded with lessons tailored to students’ grade levels and languages, allowing children to continue learning without continuous internet access.

“Digital education and mentorship help us create life-changing opportunities for underserved children. We are grateful to the donors, volunteers and partners who make this possible,” said Sameena Shahpurwala, a director at Leap to Shine.

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Shahpurwala also recognized volunteer event leads Rachayita and Preeti for their work in organizing the evening.

An impact film presented updates on Leap to Shine’s projects in India, while Saurin Shah, volunteer CEO of Leap to Shine India, spoke about visits to project sites and the importance of creating long-term opportunities for children.

A highlight of the evening was the organization’s “Dancing for a Cause” competition, featuring 10 community leaders who spent several weeks preparing performances with choreographers.

The competition was judged by Anwesha Dutta, Anita Singh and Deepa Pais. Actor and UNDP India Youth Champion Sanjana Sanghi attended as chief guest.

“Lasting impact comes from giving children both the tools to learn and the support to move forward,” Sanghi said.

Participating choreographers included Krish and Krutika of Unnati Dance Academy; Savitha Anand of Split Soul; Shivani Badgi of Gurukul; Sangita Das, Sushmita and Nandan Krovi of Shehnaz Dance Academy; Jayshree Sarma of Dance X Studio; and independent artist Anshu Agarwal.

Leap to Shine thanked title sponsor HSBC, along with sponsors Sheth Family Foundation, Parikh Worldwide Media, Mediaworks, Innova Solutions and Charter Global. The organization also acknowledged its volunteers, donors and performers.

Leap to Shine is a New Jersey-registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit focused on expanding educational access for underserved children in India through digital tools, educational support and mentorship.