Laxmi Brand awards New Jersey man a new Lexus in Diwali giveaway

New York, Feb. 24, 2026 – Laxmi Brand announced Udayakumar Balathandayutham of New Jersey as the grand prize winner of its nationwide “Grab More, Win More” Diwali giveaway, awarding his family a new Lexus RX 350.

The keys were presented during a ceremony at Lexus of Bridgewater, where members of the Laxmi team joined the Balathandayutham family to celebrate the occasion.

“This giveaway represents more than a prize; it reflects our commitment to bringing families together through the traditions and flavors that connect them to their roots,” said Neil Soni, CEO of HOS Global Foods. “For over 50 years, Laxmi Brand has played a meaningful role in uniting families with authentic products that deliver the comfort and familiarity of home.”

Amrapali Soni, COO of HOS Global Foods, said the milestone underscores the company’s dedication as a community partner to the South Asian diaspora.

Balathandayutham, who was greeted with cheers as he accepted the keys, said the win was unexpected.

“I still can’t believe we won,” he said. “The Laxmi brand has been a part of our home for years, especially during festivals, and so many of our family memories are tied to it.”

Sundeep Singh Lamba, head of sales and marketing at HOS Global Foods, said the Diwali campaign emphasized trust and follow-through.

“At Laxmi, we don’t just make promises, we fulfill them,” Lamba said. “From the contest to the car, this was a celebration of credibility, community and our commitment to always doing things the right way.”

Laxmi Brand, the flagship label of HOS Global Foods, is one of the largest South Asian food importers and distributors in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of shelf-stable grocery staples and frozen convenience foods and operates 10 warehouses nationwide.

HOS Global Foods was founded in 1972 by G. L. Soni in New York. The business began as a small grocery operation in the family’s garage, inspired by the difficulty he and his wife, Shobhana Soni, faced in sourcing Indian ingredients after immigrating to the United States.

Over five decades, the company has expanded into a nationwide distributor serving South Asian communities across the country, positioning Laxmi Brand as a culturally rooted staple for diaspora families.