Lawmakers Jayapal, Hirono Introduce Legislation To Ensure AANHPI Students Are Accounted For In Schools

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Indian American Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal (D-WA) and U.S. Senator Mazie K. Hirono (D-HI) introduced the All Students Count Act, legislation May 21, 2026, that would require more comprehensive and equitable disaggregation of Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander (AANHPI) student data in K-12 schools.

Disaggregating student data would help ensure AANHPI student groups are better accounted for and supported by schools across the country, they noted in a press release.

“As someone who came to this country alone at 16 with nothing in my pockets, I deeply understand the unique challenges in the US education system that immigrant communities face. Our students deserve visibility at all levels. By ensuring that student data collections capture the diverse experiences of Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander children, we can work to close the education gap in our communities,” Representative Jayapal is quoted saying in the press release.

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“In Hawaii, we celebrate our diverse communities and recognize the differences in their backgrounds, experiences, and challenges faced. By disaggregating AANHPI student data, this legislation helps schools better understand and address students’ individual needs,” said Senator Hirono. “As this regime continues its attacks on diversity, I will continue fighting to ensure all students feel recognized and supported in the classroom.”

School districts, state education agencies, and the federal government have made significant progress in disaggregating and improving data on K-12 student achievement for major racial and ethnic groups, including “Asian” and “Native Hawaiian or Pacific Islander.”

However, these two categories condense dozens of distinct ethnic groups, each with unique histories and varying access to social and economic opportunities, making it difficult to identify or address disparities between students from those unique ethnic subgroups, the lawmakers contend.

Jayapal and Hirono’s efforts were applauded by leaders of groups like the Southeast Asia Resource Action Center, and the National Council of Asian Pacific Americans (NCAPA),

The All Students Count Act of 2026 aims to support equitable access to education by ensuring that student data collections capture the diverse experiences of AANHPI children. Specifically, the bill would:

Require the U.S. Department of Education, state education agencies, and school districts to collect and report disaggregated data for a minimum of 15 Asian American and 6 Native Hawaiian or Pacific Islander subgroups; and

Add an effective date of 18 months after the legislation has been enacted to give states and school districts time to make changes to their data collection and methodology.

In addition to Representative Jayapal, legislation in the House of Representatives was cosponsored by Ed Case (D-HI), Sharice Davids (D-KS) Suzan DelBene (D-WA), Jesús “Chuy” García (D-IL), Jimmy Gomez (D-CA), Ro Khanna (D-CA), Grace Meng (D-NY), Eleanor Holmes Norton (D-DC), and Jan Schakowsky (D-IL).

In addition to Senator Hirono, this legislation was also cosponsored by Senators Alex Padilla (D-CA), Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY), Cory Booker (D-NJ), Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), Ed Markey (D-MA), Jeff Merkley (D-OR), and Dick Durbin (D-IL).

The All Students Count Act is endorsed by numerous organizations including the AAPI Equity Alliance, American Association of University Women (AAUW), APAPA (Asian Pacific American Public Affairs), APIA Scholars, Asian Americans Advancing Justice-AAJC, Asian Pacific Americans in Higher Education (APAHE), Cambodian Association of Greater Philadelphia, Chinese for Affirmative Action, Clearinghouse on Women’s Issues, Feminist Majority, Japanese American Citizens League, etc.