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The general elections held November 3, 2026, sent more Indian American and other Asian Americans to Albany, than in previous years.

According to a press release from NY State Senator John Liu, a longtime incumbent, a record number of Asian Americans are set to serve in the New York State Senate, the largest Asian American representation in the Senate’s history.

Beginning January 1, 2027, five State Senators representing diverse Asian American backgrounds from across New York State, including 2 Indian Americans, will serve in the Senate, including two newly elected members.

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They are:

State Senator John Liu, representing the 16th Senate District in Queens.

State Senator Grace Lee, representing the 27th Senate District in Manhattan.

State Senator Jeremy Cooney, representing the 56th Senate District in Rochester.

State Senator Lisa Kaul, representing the 39th Senate District in Poughkeepsie.

State Senator Larry He, representing the 17th Senate District in Brooklyn.

“Asian Americans continue to be the fastest-growing population in the State of New York, and now more than ever, our growing numbers are being reflected in the halls of government, both locally and across the state,” Sen. Liu is quoted saying in a press release. “As we prepare for the beginning of the legislative session in January, we remain committed to fighting for the issues and concerns that are important to Asian Americans. From funding education to fighting against unjust immigration deportations, we are fired up and ready to stand up for our communities!” he added.

State Senator Cooney, an Indian American, said, “As the first Asian American or Pacific Islander state legislator elected outside of the metro New York City, I’m proud to be part of this historic milestone and to serve alongside a record number of Asian American colleagues in the state legislature. As we approach the upcoming legislative session, our momentum is strong and I look forward to delivering for our AAPI communities so that every New Yorker feels seen, heard, and represented.”

State Senator-elect Kaul said, “As a ‘New American,’ I am honored to join the largest group of Asian-Americans in the State Senate to represent voices in our communities that have too often gone unheard. Together, we will fight to lower the cost of living and bring meaningful opportunities and real safety to all.”

State Senator-elect Lee is quoted saying, “For too long, Asian Americans were left out of the rooms where decisions about our communities were made. With a record five Asian Americans in the State Senate, we’re not just getting a seat at the table — we’re helping set the agenda.” She added, “We’ve already seen what representation can deliver, from making Lunar New Year and Diwali school holidays to securing $30 million for organizations serving AAPI communities four years in a row. Now, we have the coalition to fight for even more to protect immigrant families from Trump’s harmful policies, safeguard the safety net our communities rely on, and make sure our small businesses and working families have the resources they need to thrive.”

State Senator-elect He said, “As a first-generation Asian American immigrant who came to America with little, New York gave me an education, home, career, and a wonderful community. It’s my honor to represent this very community in the New York State Senate, and it’s my duty to make sure our community’s voices are heard in Albany.”