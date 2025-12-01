Kuchipudi Solo “Tulasi” Enchants Naperville Audience at The Matrix Club

- ADVERTISEMENT -



Naperville, IL — November 23, 2025. The Matrix Club in Naperville took on the atmosphere of an intimate temple on Sunday evening as more than one hundred attendees gathered for “Tulasi,” a Kuchipudi solo presentation by dancer and artistic director Srivani Vokkarane. Timed to coincide with the centenary of Bhagwan Sri Sathya Sai Baba, the performance radiated a spiritual energy that permeated the hall from the opening moment.

A Solo Performance That Commanded the Stage

Vokkarane’s production centered on the classical Bhaanika technique—where a single dancer embodies multiple characters—an approach she executed with striking clarity and nuance. Moving from Satyabhama’s intensity to Rukmini’s gentle devotion, and from Narada’s mischievous sparkle to Krishna’s serene divinity, she delivered each transformation with seamless fluidity.

- ADVERTISEMENT -

For seasoned practitioners in the audience, it was a demonstration of masterful abhinaya and precise Kuchipudi footwork. For newcomers, it offered a glimpse into the narrative power that defines Indian classical dance.

The Emotional Apex: Tulabharam

The evening’s most memorable moment came during the Tulabharam sequence. A large set of scales, specially transported from India for the production, stood prominently at center stage. When the character of Rukmini placed a single Tulasi leaf on the scale—balancing the divine weight of Krishna—the audience erupted in spontaneous applause. The symbolic triumph of devotion over material wealth resonated deeply with viewers of all ages and backgrounds.

A Rare Theme, Rendered with Care

Tulasi is a theme seldom tackled in classical dance due to its emotional subtlety and scriptural depth. The performance drew the appreciation of several distinguished gurus present as special guests:

Maragatham Sundaresan, renowned Sanskrit scholar, Carnatic musician, and expert in Natya Sastra

Shobha Natarajan, Bharatanatyam and Kuchipudi exponent and Artistic Director of Samskriti Foundation

Vanitha Veeravalli, respected Bharatanatyam guru and Founder of Bharatam Academy

Sushmita Arunkumar, disciple of Adyar K. Lakshman and Artistic Director of Nrithyanjali School of Dance

Each guru commended Vokkarane for the production’s clarity, adherence to classical principles, and sensitive portrayal of Tulasi’s essence. Their collective praise underscored the artistic accomplishment of the presentation.

A Personal Moment of Devotion

The performance also featured the unveiling of a Vishnu painting created under the guidance of Guru Ramya Roddom. Dedicated to Vokkarane’s parents, the artwork served as a poignant bridge between her artistic journey in the United States and her roots in India. The unveiling drew visible emotion from both the artist and the audience.

Family Support at the Heart of the Evening

The evening’s warmth extended beyond the stage. Vokkarane’s two sons watched proudly from the audience, while her husband, Srini, offered heartfelt closing remarks acknowledging the months of preparation that went into realizing Tulasi. A light-hearted raffle conducted by Smt. Lakshmi Venkatraman added a final note of community spirit.

Bridging the Classical and the Contemporary

Audience reactions captured the collective sentiment:

“A Sunday evening well spent.”

“I learned so many new things about Tulasi.”

“A beautiful way to begin Thanksgiving week.”

Whether seasoned connoisseurs or first-time spectators, attendees found themselves drawn equally into the production’s blend of technique, clarity, and storytelling.

An Offering of Gratitude

As guests stepped into the crisp November night, the sense of shared experience lingered. Tulasi had offered more than an evening of dance—it became a Thanksgiving-season meditation on devotion, gratitude, and artistic excellence.

Srivani Vokkarane did more than narrate the story of Tulasi. Through her performance, she embodied it—carrying the tale with grace, depth, and reverence.

About the Reviewer

Aruna V. Davis is a writer, educator, and arts enthusiast. She is the Founder and CEO of Learn To Write Now and has served as emcee and reviewer for numerous cultural events across the Midwest.