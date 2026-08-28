Krishnamoorthi Urges State Department to Support Search for Missing After Devastating Floods in Nepal and Tibet

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Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi, D-Illinois, urged the State Department to use every available resource to support ongoing search and rescue efforts following devastating floods in Nepal and Tibet that have left hundreds of people missing, including some 90 American citizens, many of them of Indian origin.

Krishnamoorthi’s office is also working to assist those seeking help locating missing family members and friends.

“My thoughts are with everyone affected by the devastating floods in Nepal and Tibet, including the hundreds of people who remain missing. Reports that American citizens are among those still unaccounted for are deeply troubling, and my office is working to assist those seeking help locating family members and friends. The State Department must use every available resource to support search and rescue efforts and help account for those who remain missing. The United States must continue working closely with authorities in Nepal and the region to provide answers to families awaiting news of their loved ones.”