Krishnamoorthi Presents Pope Leo XIV With “Da Pope” Cubs Jersey During Vatican Visit

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During a meeting at the Vatican last week, Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi (D-IL), a lifelong Cubs fan, presented Pope Leo XIV with a custom Chicago Cubs jersey, prompting a lighthearted discussion of the recent performance of the Cubs and the Pope’s beloved White Sox. The jersey reads “Da Pope” and bears the number 267, marking Leo’s place as the 267th Bishop of Rome.

“When I presented Pope Leo the jersey, he immediately reminded me that the White Sox had lost the night before, on Pope Leo Day at Rate Field,” Krishnamoorthi said. “We shared a laugh, and I asked him to spread some of that love to the Cubs and give us a little blessing to help our chances at an all-Chicago World Series. It was wonderful to see that even from the Vatican, the Pope still follows the Sox religiously.”