U.S. Representatives Raja Krishnamoorthi (IL-08), Pramila Jayapal (WA-07), and Grace Meng (NY-06), Chair of the Congressional Asian Pacific American Caucus (CAPAC), are demanding the Justice Department investigate the disruption of a Diwali celebration in Seattle, WA, where right-wing protesters Jake Lang and Thomas Allen entered the venue with signs containing racial slurs and anti-immigrant language.

“It is vital that those of us entrusted with public offices confront hate wherever it appears. No family should have to wonder whether it is safe to light a lamp, perform a dance, or bring their children to a festival in their own city,” the lawmakers said in their letter. “The events in Seattle follow a troubling series of threats against South Asian communities across the country.”

Allen and Lang have both faced criminal charges, including charges against Lang for allegedly assaulting police officers during the January 6, protests on Capitol Hill, after which he received a pardon from President Trump.

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In the Seattle incident, “they were promoting the so-called “replacement” theory, a false claim that non-white and non-Christian people are brought in to replace white Christian Americans,” the legislators contend in their press release.

“When the Department of Homeland Security publishes a graphic mocking a Sikh man with the message, ‘Get off our roads, you don’t know how to drive Mr. Singh,’ it should come as no surprise that Mr. Lang and Mr. Allen were emboldened to disrupt a cultural celebration and boast a racist sign demanding that Indian Americans be deported,” continued the Members.

The letter urges the Department of Justice to investigate whether Lang and Allen’s actions violated federal civil rights statutes, including:

18 U.S.C. § 245, which prohibits intimidation or interference by force or threat of force based on race, color, religion, or national origin in connection with federally protected activities, including access to public accommodations;

18 U.S.C. § 241, which prohibits conspiracies to injure, oppress, threaten, or intimidate people in the exercise of rights secured by the Constitution or federal law;

18 U.S.C. § 247, which prohibits intentional obstruction, by force or threat of force, of a person’s free exercise of religious beliefs.

The letter also calls on the Department of Justice to re-prioritize hate crime investigations and re-invest in its Community Relations Service. The Members also requested a briefing by December 4 on the incident and efforts to prevent further acts of hate against Indian American and South Asian American communities.

The letter was also signed by Representatives Yassamin Ansari (AZ-03), Ami Bera, M.D. (CA-06), Judy Chu (CA-28), Suzan K. DelBene (WA-01), Ro Khanna (CA-17), Emily Randall (WA-06), Lateefah Simon (CA-12), Adam Smith (WA-09), Suhas Subramanyam (VA-10), and Shri Thanedar (MI-13).

Visit Krishnamoorthi.house.gov to see the full letter.