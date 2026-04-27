Kolhapuri Chappals Win ‘Made In India’ Branding After Controversy With Prada

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MUMBAI/MILAN, April 27 (Reuters) – Prada is launching a limited-edition range of Indian-made sandals inspired by traditional Kolhapuri footwear, less than a year after the Italian luxury group faced a backlash for showcasing similar designs without crediting their origins.

Each pair will be priced at about 750 euros ($881), according to Prada’s website.

FILE PHOTO: Customers shop for ‘Kolhapuri’ sandals, an Indian ethnic footwear, at a store in New Delhi, India, June 27, 2025. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/File Photo

The launch follows controversy in June 2025, when Prada showed sandals resembling centuries-old Indian Kolhapuri chappals at a Milan fashion show. The designs sparked outrage among Indian artisans and politicians, who accused the brand of cultural appropriation.

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Prada later acknowledged the influence of ancient Indian styles and said it had begun talks with artisan groups about a collaboration.

In December, Prada announced plans to produce 2,000 pairs of the sandals in the Indian states of Maharashtra and Karnataka under agreements with two state-backed bodies, combining local craftsmanship with Italian technology.

A shopkeeper waits for customers as he sits next to ‘Kolhapuri’ sandals, an Indian ethnic footwear, at a store in New Delhi, India, July 1, 2025. REUTERS/Bhawika Chhabra

The sandals will be sold through 40 selected Prada stores worldwide and online, the company said in a statement on Monday, April 27.

The Facebook site of Prada carrying the announcement about its collaboration with Indian artisans for production of the seminal Kolhapuri chappal.

Prada also announced a three-year training program for artisans from the eight districts in India traditionally associated with Kolhapuri sandal-making. The program will be delivered by two leading Indian design institutes in structured six-month modules and is expected to reach 180 artisans, starting next month.

“It is time that Indian traditional crafts take their rightful place on the world stage,” said Tanu Kashyap, director general at the National Institute of Fashion Technology, which will offer the training program.

Indian artisans making the Kolhapuri chappal. PHOTO Facebook @Prada

Artisans will also be given the opportunity to visit the Prada Group Academy in Italy to gain additional technical expertise.

The Prada logo will be on the newly designed ancient Kolhapuri chappal. PHOTO: Facebook @Prada

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