Khushwant Singh Literature Festival 2026 concludes in Kasauli

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Kasauli (Himachal Pradesh) [India], October 25 (ANI): The three-day Khushwant Singh Literature Festival (KSLF) 2026 concluded today amid Kasauli’s pine forests, bringing together distinguished authors, journalists and thinkers for conversations spanning military history, art, entrepreneurship, environmental concerns and literature.

The concluding day opened with a musical presentation by Sandeep Singh, followed by a discussion on General Sundarji: Celebrated or Debated, featuring author Probal Dasgupta in conversation with eminent journalist Sunetra Choudhury, according to the press note shared by KSLF.

The festival also revisited the life and legacy of eminent artist Satish Gujral in a conversation featuring Aman Nath and Feroze Gujral. Marking Gujral’s birth centenary, the session explored his contributions to painting, sculpture, architecture and literature, alongside his distinctive personality, personal relationships and the role of Khushwant Singh in documenting his story.

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In Corporate Yogi: From Speaker to CEO, Padma Shri awardee Dr Arvind Lal spoke to Serena Jacob about the family tragedy in 1977 that changed the course of his life. While pursuing postgraduate studies in pathology at the Armed Forces Medical College, Pune, Lal was compelled to return to Delhi following his father’s death and take charge of the family laboratory, founded in 1949. He subsequently transformed it into Dr Lal PathLabs.

Drawing on his book Corporate Yogi: My Journey as a Spiritual Seeker and an Accidental Entrepreneur, he reflected on the intersection of personal loss, business responsibility and spiritual exploration, as per the press note.

Environmental concerns and mindful living took center stage in Slow Down.

You Move Too Fast, featuring Shreya Jani in conversation with Gargi Rawat. Drawing on her book Slow Living: What You Can Do About Climate Change, co-authored with Vandana Shiva, Jani examined how consumer choices, privilege and unsustainable lifestyles affect personal well-being and the environment.

Recalling her journey as a social activist from the age of nine and experiencing burnout at 13, she emphasised the importance of recognising personal boundaries and adopting a more mindful approach to life.

The festival’s literary sessions continued with Shinie Antony and Satyajit Samanta discussing Ghouls and Good Reads. Devki Pande, Shobha Shroff and Dr Jatinder Parwaz featured in After Khushwant’s Heart: The Debutants, highlighting emerging literary voices.

Akhil Gupta’s Closing: The Happiness Lab invited audiences to reflect on well-being and a more considered way of living.

Rahul Singh, Festival Director and son of Khushwant Singh, and Madhur Singh delivered the concluding vote of thanks, acknowledging the participation of speakers and audiences. The festival ended with Rene Singh’s Beyond the Last Page: KSLF Song to Remember, bringing the three-day celebration of ideas, literature and spirited debate to a close.