Kellie (Mitra) Doucette Named New Jersey’s First Chief Operating Officer

TRENTON, NJ – Governor-elect Mikie Sherrill has appointed Kellie Doucette as New Jersey’s first Chief Operating Officer (COO), a newly created position aimed at modernizing state government and improving efficiency, transparency, and accountability.

In her new role, Doucette will oversee day-to-day operations and lead transformation initiatives across the executive branch. She will work closely with the governor’s cabinet to ensure state government delivers results for New Jersey families. The creation of the COO position underscores Sherrill’s commitment to a new style of leadership in Trenton focused on operational excellence and effective service delivery.

“Kellie Doucette has spent her career bringing people together, solving tough problems, and making organizations work better for the people they serve,” said Governor-elect Sherrill. “As New Jersey’s first Chief Operating Officer, Kellie will help us build a dynamic government that focuses relentlessly on results—starting with our priority of making life more affordable for New Jersey residents.”

Doucette currently serves as Executive Director of the Sherrill Gubernatorial Transition and has previously held senior leadership roles in both government and the private sector. Her experience spans management, strategy, and organizational development, including initiatives in infrastructure, workforce development, and public engagement.

“I’m deeply honored to take on this new role,” Doucette said in a statement. “Governor-elect Sherrill’s vision for a more efficient, transparent, and innovative government is exactly what New Jersey needs right now. I’m excited to focus everything we do on results and customer service—cutting red tape, breaking down silos, and ensuring New Jersey’s public servants have the resources they need to make New Jersey stronger and more affordable.”

Doucette also shared her excitement on LinkedIn, expressing gratitude for the opportunity and highlighting her commitment to driving meaningful change in state government.

In her capacity as COO, Doucette will collaborate closely with Chief of Staff Alex Ball and Chief Counsel Tim Lydon to modernize state processes, improve agency outcomes, and coordinate statewide initiatives. Similar roles in other states, including Arizona, Missouri, North Carolina, Tennessee, and Oregon, have proven instrumental in overhauling technology systems, streamlining citizen services, and aligning agency efforts to tackle key priorities.

With this appointment, New Jersey joins a growing number of states adopting the COO model to strengthen government performance and better serve residents.