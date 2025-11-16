Keerthy Suresh becomes UNICEF India’s Celebrity Advocate for child rights

November 16, 2025: Indian Bollywood actor Keerthy Suresh has been appointed as the Celebrity Advocate for UNICEF India.
Known for working across Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Hindi cinema, the National
Award-winning actor will further join the movement to champion the rights of children
with UNICEF. She will not only lend her voice and influence to advance children’s and
adolescents’ mental health and well-being, along with other key child rights priorities,
but will also help to build greater awareness and action for every child.
Keerthy, who has been recognized for her nuanced portrayal of strong women, has
time and again reflected her belief in gender equality, empowerment, and social
change through films.
UNICEF India Representative Cynthia McCaffrey acknowledged the actor’s profound
connection with audiences, which she believes will provide a powerful and inspiring
platform to advocate for children’s rights and well-being.
“As UNICEF India’s Celebrity Advocate, she brings passion and influence to our
shared mission to reach every child, every young person – especially the most
vulnerable – with the quality support and services they need to be safe, healthy and
equipped to pursue their dreams,” she added, as per a press release.
The ‘Baby John’ actor also opened up about her latest initiative and shared, “Children
are our greatest responsibility and our greatest hope. I have always believed that
nurturing, loving care builds the foundation for children to develop the social and
emotional skills they need to lead happy, healthy, and fulfilling lives. I am honoured
to join hands with UNICEF India to raise awareness and inspire action so that every
child, regardless of background or ability, can thrive.”
On the work front, Keerthy will be next seen in the upcoming Telugu film, ‘Revolver
Rita’. Written and directed by JK. Chandru, the film features Keerthy Suresh, Radhika
Sarathkumar, Super Subbarayan, Sunil, Ajay Ghosh, Redin Kingsley, and John Vijay
among others.
‘Revolver Rita’ will hit theatres on November 28.