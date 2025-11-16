Keerthy Suresh becomes UNICEF India’s Celebrity Advocate for child rights

- ADVERTISEMENT -



November 16, 2025: Indian Bollywood actor Keerthy Suresh has been appointed as the Celebrity Advocate for UNICEF India.

Known for working across Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Hindi cinema, the National

Award-winning actor will further join the movement to champion the rights of children

with UNICEF. She will not only lend her voice and influence to advance children’s and

adolescents’ mental health and well-being, along with other key child rights priorities,

but will also help to build greater awareness and action for every child.

Keerthy, who has been recognized for her nuanced portrayal of strong women, has

time and again reflected her belief in gender equality, empowerment, and social

change through films.

UNICEF India Representative Cynthia McCaffrey acknowledged the actor’s profound

connection with audiences, which she believes will provide a powerful and inspiring

platform to advocate for children’s rights and well-being.

“As UNICEF India’s Celebrity Advocate, she brings passion and influence to our

shared mission to reach every child, every young person – especially the most

vulnerable – with the quality support and services they need to be safe, healthy and

equipped to pursue their dreams,” she added, as per a press release.

The ‘Baby John’ actor also opened up about her latest initiative and shared, “Children

are our greatest responsibility and our greatest hope. I have always believed that

nurturing, loving care builds the foundation for children to develop the social and

emotional skills they need to lead happy, healthy, and fulfilling lives. I am honoured

to join hands with UNICEF India to raise awareness and inspire action so that every

child, regardless of background or ability, can thrive.”

On the work front, Keerthy will be next seen in the upcoming Telugu film, ‘Revolver

Rita’. Written and directed by JK. Chandru, the film features Keerthy Suresh, Radhika

Sarathkumar, Super Subbarayan, Sunil, Ajay Ghosh, Redin Kingsley, and John Vijay

among others.

‘Revolver Rita’ will hit theatres on November 28.