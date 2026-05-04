‘Kashtini’ maker, trailblazer: SNL features FBI Director who ‘dotted every T, bulged every I’

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New York [US], May 4 (ANI): US FBI Director Kash Patel became the eye of the

storm in the comic Saturday Night Live skit where Actor-comedian Aziz Ansari

imitated him in a mock-up of Press Briefing on the war in Iran.

Ansari went over-the-top on the allegations and floating reports of US President

Donald Trump being unhappy about his performance.

Actor Colin Jost, who impersonated US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, announced

‘Patel’s’ arrival, “Someone else wants to come say hello before he’s almost certainly

fired. Director of the FBI, Mr. Kash Patel.”

Ansari played on the idiom, ‘dot the i’s and cross the t’s,’ which means to pay a great

deal of attention to the details of something, to, “What up, what up! It’s K-dot, aka

Kash with a K, aka the most effective FBI director this country’s ever had, Kash

Patel. Now, after the attempted assassination of President Trump–another one–we

conducted an investigation that could not have been more thorough. We dotted every

T and bulged every I.”

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It is a play on his official photograph where his eyes are wide open- a subject to

intense public scrutiny.

Amid public fury on the performance of the FBI, Ansari joked that they are only six

weeks away from locating terrorist Osama bin Laden.

“And for those of you saying I’m doing a bad job running the FBI, well, what if I told

you this agency is only six weeks away from pinpointing the exact location of Osama

bin Laden?”

He then went on to joke that he was a trailblazer of the fact that Indians can be as

incompetent at their jobs as the whites.

“I am a trailblazer. I’m the first Indian person to suck at their job. Everyone says

Indian people are smart, hardworking, incredibly intelligent. I’ve proved without a

shadow of a doubt that we can be just as incapable and incompetent as the whites,”

Ansari said, giving a high five to Jost.

Ansari then referred to the White House Correspondents’ Dinner shooting, where the

shooter in his manifesto mentioned that he will not kill Patel.

“President Trump loves me. Everybody loves me. Even the Correspondents’ Dinner

shooter said, “Kill everyone but Mr. Patel.” You get a shoutout like that in a psycho’s

manifesto, you must be doing something right,” he said, evoking a blast of laughter.

Ansari also spoke about his excessive drinking and deployment of government

agents for his girlfriend.

“This FBI director has never used taxpayer dollars to take a private jet to fly him and

his girlfriend to three different Buffalo Wild Wings locations across the country to see

if they could taste the difference,” Ansari said.

This week’s SNL team struggled to cast an actor of Indian descent to represent Patel.

It was then they dug deep and cast Ansari, New York Times reported.

This weekend’s broadcast, which featured Olivia Rodrigo as its host and musical

guest, began with a parody of a White House news conference, introduced by Ashley

Padilla as the White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt.