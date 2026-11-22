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Mumbai, November 22, 2026: Dharma Productions and Dopamine Studios announce a folklore-inspired monster thriller directed by Sandeep Modi, marking his first Hindi theatrical release.

Dharma Productions and Dopamine Studios have announced ‘Kaaliya’, a monster thriller starring Kartik Aaryan, which is set to release in cinemas on May 5, 2028.

The announcement was made on the occasion of the actor’s birthday on November 22.

The makers captioned the teaser video as, “Shri Krishna sent it away; we humans brought it back.”

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Produced by Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, Somen Mishra, Marijke deSouza and Kartik Aaryan, the film will be directed by Sandeep Modi.

The project marks Modi’s first Hindi theatrical release, following his work on acclaimed series such as ‘The Night Manager’ and ‘Aarya.’

Rooted in Indian heartland mythology and folklore, ‘Kaaliya’ aims to bring a distinctly Indian identity to the monster thriller genre.

The film draws inspiration from cultural narratives and beliefs passed down through generations, combining elements of monster storytelling with India’s diverse cultural imagination.

The announcement also marks Kartik Aaryan’s entry into an entirely new genre. According to the production houses, the film will explore an unconventional cinematic world with a fresh storytelling approach.

With ‘Kaaliya’, Dharma Productions is stepping into the relatively unexplored territory of monster thrillers in Hindi cinema.

‘Kaaliya’ will arrive in cinemas on May 5, 2028. The film is a Dharma Productions worldwide release.