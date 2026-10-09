Kamala Harris has a 2028 opening — and a 2024 problem

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If Kamala Harris runs for president again, she would begin with advantages no rival could match: near-universal name recognition, experience in the White House and the hard-earned lessons of already having carried the party’s banner.

For many Democrats, that still may not be enough.

With roughly a dozen Democrats maneuvering toward possible 2028 bids, Harris retains considerable affection and respect inside the party. But interviews with 18 strategists, donors, former Harris surrogates and other Democrats – including some who backed her in 2024 – revealed persistent uncertainty about whether her moment was cut short or her time has passed, and whether she can lead Democrats back to power.

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Some see a former vice president with an unmatched résumé in the still-forming field – a candidate who, her supporters argue, deserves a fairer shot than the 107 frantic days she had to take over and try to rescue Joe Biden’s faltering campaign.

Others see a defeated nominee inextricably tied to the party’s recent past confronting Democrats hungry for new leaders, sharper ideas and a more decisive break from the political order that preceded Donald Trump’s return to power.

Beneath the respect for the former Democratic standard-bearer is a striking anxiety about the potential consequences of her return to the political conversation. Her stature could instantly reorder the field, discouraging some candidates from running and forcing others to define themselves around her. For some in the party, the concern is not simply that Harris could lose again. It is that her candidacy could pull Democrats back toward a painful political era before they have fully reckoned with what happened and how to move beyond it.

“She’s extraordinarily popular in the party and people are very fond of her and want her to be treated with a lot of respect and deference – given all the due of someone in her position,” said Jamal Simmons, a Democratic strategist who was Harris’s communications director for a year starting in January 2022. “Many people see it as a service what she did in 2024, where she really stepped up for the party, stepped up for Joe Biden, stepped up for the country. There’s a lot of respect for her. But it’s yet to be seen how much of that becomes support for another presidential run.”

Former transportation secretary Pete Buttigieg, Maryland Gov. Wes Moore and California Gov. Gavin Newsom have already begun making appearances in South Carolina, which will host the Democrats’ first presidential primary in 2028 – a change designed in part to give Black voters and the party’s broader coalition a larger voice in choosing the nominee.

Newsom, who has made a pair of recent visits there, said last month he would not run if Harris enters the race, wary of forcing their overlapping political bases to choose between them.

Fletcher Smith, a former South Carolina state legislator and one of Biden’s surrogates in the state in 2020, said Harris’s pending decision is impeding a necessary conversation about the Democratic Party’s future.

“People just want to move on,” he said. “We’ve got a number of younger-generation people who are capable of leading – we’ve got governors, we’ve got congresspeople, we have senators. I think what she needs to do is sit out 2028 and let some other people have a shot at saving our democracy.”

Through a spokesperson, Harris declined multiple requests to comment on this story. She revisited the frustrations of her abbreviated campaign in full last year with a memoir, “107 Days,” that included the difficulty of distinguishing herself from Biden while serving as his vice president.

She has left open the possibility of another presidential run. This spring she said she was “thinking about it.” She has expanded her public appearances as the midterms have approached, campaigning in key battleground states – in Michigan for U.S. Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed and, soon, in Georgia for Sen. Jon Ossoff.

For those eager for Harris to run again, her experience is an argument for another chance.

Harris has been a senator, presidential candidate, vice president and presidential nominee – a résumé that would ordinarily be an enormous asset and, many Democrats say, make her an instant front-runner should she enter the race.

Harris and her allies have long viewed the 2024 loss through the constraints of the campaign she inherited: an unpopular incumbent, deep voter frustration over inflation and the economy, and barely three months to convince voters that she represented change while still serving as Biden’s vice president. She lost the popular vote to Trump by about 2.3 million votes and the electoral college, 312 to 226.

Maria Cardona, a longtime Democratic strategist and friend of Harris, said the former vice president faces less time pressure than other potential candidates. Given her 2024 experience, Harris would be able to scale up campaign operations faster than other potential contenders who have never appeared on a national ballot, Cardona said.

Another go-round would look different from the 2024 campaign that she assembled in a pinch after Biden dropped out, Cardona said: “If she decides to run, she will run as an unapologetic, unabridged version of Kamala Harris. And I don’t think any of us know what that looks like.”

Ashley Etienne, who was Harris’s first communications director as vice president, acknowledged that Harris would need to create some distance from a Democratic establishment facing an increasingly anti-status-quo sentiment. But she argued that Harris’s critics discount something none of her potential rivals has yet demonstrated: that she can withstand the personal scrutiny, political pressure and sheer intensity of a national presidential campaign.

“It’s almost like, why not her? She has proven, unlike anyone else in the race, that she’s got these advantages that will matter in a national election,” Etienne said.

Some Democrats warned that moving too quickly past Harris would carry its own political cost, particularly among Black women, one of the party’s most loyal constituencies.

L. Louise Lucas (D-Portsmouth), the first woman and first Black person to be president pro tempore of the Virginia Senate, said she would back whoever becomes the Democratic nominee. But she said Black women she knows could see Democrats’ rejection of Harris as another painful rebuff of a Black woman who had earned her chance to lead.

“There’s no question that people would be upset because you see what happened last time,” Lucas said. “It could very well be that some folks would be so disillusioned that they would just say, ‘I give up on this process’ – especially people who’ve been fighting as many years as I have, who have come through the civil rights movement and just experienced so much, endured so much, and then to see this happen again would be quite painful.”

The 2024 campaign gave Harris unequaled name recognition, said Clay Middleton, a former senior adviser to the Biden-Harris campaign in South Carolina and a longtime Democratic operative in the state.

“She is instantly the front-runner because she was our nominee the last time, she has an infrastructure that was in place that she can turn on quickly,” Middleton said. “But can you stay up through the course of the entire cycle?”

Those advantages may help less as the party searches for new language, new fights and new political identities. To some Democrats, Harris looks less like the beginning of the next Democratic era than a vestige of the last one.

“I think she is a great candidate, but I don’t want to see Harris run,” said David Wilson, an 81-year-old retired educator from St. Louis. He supported Biden in the 2020 primary, voted for Harris in 2024 and would like to see someone else on the ballot in 2028. “She already lost and I don’t think there is a practical purpose when you have a lot of good candidates to put up a loser a second time around. I want new ideas.”

Harris faced skepticism about her political skills before her defeat. During her vice presidency, Democrats consistently questioned whether she could eventually lead the ticket, concerns that flared after awkward interviews, verbal stumbles and periods when she receded from public view. At one point, Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Massachusetts) conspicuously stopped short of endorsing Harris as Biden’s 2024 running mate, though she quickly clarified that she supported the pair’s reelection.

Yet when Biden abruptly ended his campaign in July 2024, the doubts gave way to remarkable speed and unanimity. Biden endorsed Harris, Democratic leaders quickly followed, and within days she had secured commitments from enough delegates to effectively claim the nomination.

Her defeat renewed questions about how she had made her case to voters.

A Democratic autopsy of the 2024 race argued that the White House, under Biden, did not do enough to set Harris up for political success, a frequent if whispered gripe among people in Harris’s camp. But the report, which party leadership has said did not meet its standards, also faulted the campaign for assuming that negative views of Trump were baked in and for not doing enough to win the economic argument.

For some past supporters, the test will be what a Harris campaign has to offer Democrats.

Bakari Sellers, a former South Carolina state senator who helped marshal delegates behind Harris in 2024, said he still regards her as “extremely talented.” But talent alone, he said, will not answer the questions Democrats have about her viability.

She has taken public stances on issues, he said, but she has not defined what her candidacy would mean for the constituencies that matter most to her success. She hasn’t spoken to him in more than a year, which he said raises questions about someone who would need to win South Carolina.

“One of the first statements she put out was about AI, when it’s clear she needs to boost her support among Black men,” Sellers said. “California has a cost-of-living issue, and she’s not talking about cost of living at all.”

Harris has largely receded from the spotlight since her defeat. Her reemergence on the campaign trail will give prospective supporters like Erick Allen, a Cobb County commissioner and former Georgia state representative, another look.

Allen, who backed Harris early during her first presidential run in 2019, said many people he knows are watching her closely.

“I think people want to see what’s happened in two years,” he said. “What is she going to come out looking like? If she goes out there and she gets the cheers, she’s feeling good, you better damn well believe you’re going to start seeing the ‘Kamala 2028′ bumper stickers.”