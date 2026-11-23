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MOUNT PROSPECT, Ill. — The Kadva Patidar Samaj (KPS) of Chicago celebrated its annual Diwali festival Nov. 13 at Crystal Palace Banquets, bringing together more than 275 families and friends for an evening of cultural festivities, music and dance.

KPS President Satish Patel welcomed attendees and extended Diwali greetings, thanking members, sponsors and donors for their continued support of the organization.

The celebration began with a traditional Deep Pragatya, or ceremonial lighting of lamps, performed by grand sponsors representing the 12 Gaam Kadva Patidar Samaj.

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KPS Vice President Himanshu Patel recognized the grand sponsors and their families for their contributions to the community.

A special ceremony honored former KPS President Vijaybhai Patel, who served from 2024 to 2025, for his leadership and service. Past presidents Pankajbhai and Harshadbhai presented him with a commemorative plaque, while his wife, Shilaben Patel, received a floral bouquet in appreciation of her support.

KPS Joint Treasurer Kirti Patel also acknowledged the organization’s annual advertising sponsors for their contributions.

The evening featured live entertainment by the Manpasand Inc. musical group, which performed popular songs and drew guests to the dance floor. Attendees enjoyed appetizers, dinner and desserts catered by Rasoi Indian Fine Cuisine.

The festivities continued until approximately 11:45 p.m., highlighting the community’s cultural heritage, unity and spirit of celebration.