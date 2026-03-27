Jyot Singh, Candidate For Georgia House Of Representatives Wracks Up Endorsements

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Indian American candidate for the Georgia House of Representatives from District 97, is getting some significant endorsements for his campaign for the Democratic primary scheduled almost two months from now on May 19, 2026. He is pitted against fellow Democrat Jacques Laurent.

“My team and I have been all over our district meeting voters, connecting with local groups, and sharing our vision for the future of Gwinnett County, Singh said in his weekly newsletter.

“I’m proud to announce our recent slate of endorsements! It’s an honor to have the support of members of Congress Hank Johnson and Jonathan Jackson, as well as State Representatives Long Tran and Eric Bell – all dedicated leaders who understand the challenges working families are facing in Georgia. We’re building a coalition that’ll fight for affordable healthcare, quality education, and real opportunities to get ahead,” Singh said.

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He also received the endorsement of the Georgia Working Families Party.

“The WFP has spent years doing the hard and often thankless work of organizing working families across Georgia, and the fact that they believe in our grassroots campaign means everything,” Singh declared.

On his campaign website singhforga, the candidate’s rallying cry is “The Time Is Now” and under that banner, Singh gives his rationalefor running and his vision:

“I’m running for State House because the people of District 97 are ready to shine.

We are a district of high-tech innovation in Peachtree Corners, small-business immigrant hustle in Duluth, and deep working-class roots in Norcross.

We don’t need leadership that just “holds the line” in government.

We need leadership that understands GCo—the unique spirit of resilience and community that defines Gwinnett.

I am running to be a bridge between the grassroots and government, ensuring that as Gwinnett grows, it grows for all of us.”

Singh is a graduate of Yale University.