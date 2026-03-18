Junaid Ahmed, candidate for US House from Illinois’ 8th District outpeforms other Indian Americans in Democratic primary

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Indian Americans made a valiant effort to keep Illinois’ Congressional District 8 in the hands of the community in the March 17 Democratic primary.

They did not succeed. They were trying to replace long time incumbent Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi, who gave up the seat to make a bid for the US Senate. He lost in that primary to Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton.

There were 3 Indian American candidates out of 8 Democrats running in the March 17 primary for the US House of Representatives – Junaid Ahmed, Neil Khot, and Sanjyot Dunung.

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Ahmed made the best showing garnering 26.7 percent of the vote to winner Melissa Bean’s 31.8 percent, according to results posted on Ballotpedia.

Khot secured 6.7 percent, and Dunung 2.5 percent.

On his campaign site junaidforus.com, Ahmed says his story is the story of millions of immigrants – his dad came in search of a better life for his children, working double shifts if needed, to give them a good education.

Ahmed attended City Colleges and then DePaul, all the while working full-time. He also earned a Masters in Business Administration while working at the Chicago Stock Exchange.

Entrepreneurship was his passion and expertise, and he started 2 tech companies, first in 2007 and then in 2013. His company employs 20 people and serves clients ranging from startups to national security agencies. “ One of the innovations I’m most proud of is an early data-analytics system I helped create for UPS and U.S. Customs that flagged suspicious packages…. Before 9/11 changed everything.”

During Covid, Ahmed started a nonprofit to feed people, and Chi-Care has grown and is expanding to build a transitional shelter for those in need.

Numerous top Democrats endorsed Ahmed, a progressive Democrat, including Senators Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren, numerous Representatives like Pramila Jayapal and Ro Khanna, as well as Alexandria Ocacio Cortez. This, apart from several progressive organizations.

Upon losing his bid, ahmed posted the following on Instagram-

“Last night’s result is not what we hoped for, but I could not be more proud of the movement we built together. From the beginning, this campaign stood up to the powerful interests that too often dominate our politics and together we built a grassroots coalition of volunteers, organizers, workers, students, and families who believe our government should fight for working people.

To everyone who knocked doors, made calls, donated what they could, and believed in this campaign, thank you. While this primary may be over, our work continues, and the energy and solidarity we built together will carry forward as we build a more affordable, just, and democratic future.”