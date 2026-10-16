Joyous Durga Puja Celebrated @TimesSquare

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Thousands gathered in New York’s Times Square Oct. 10 and 11, 2026, for a Durga Puja celebration bringing the devotional and cultural traditions of Bengal to the heart of Manhattan.

Now in its second year, the festival offered New Yorkers and visitors from across the East Coast an opportunity to pay their respects to Durga and take part in the spiritual and cultural celebrations. Organized by the Times Square Durga Puja Festival Association under the theme “Mahamilan 2026,” the event was supported by Asha Home Square and Asha Restaurant, festival partners within the Asha Group.

The two-day celebration began with prayers marking Mahalaya, also known as Sarva Pitru Amavasya, and the beginning of Devi Paksha. “It was amazing to see people traveling from Washington, D.C., Connecticut, New Jersey, Philadelphia, Massachusetts and even Rhode Island” to attend the opening day, said founder Biswajit Saha, to News India Times. Over the two days, close to 75,000 people visited, he said.

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Visitors came even late evening and night, and some began arriving at 8:00 am for the morning prayers, bringing offering of the traditional khichadi prasad, Saha said.

The Mahalaya morning featured Chandi Path recited by Satyam Roychowdhury, a Bhagavad Gita recitation by children and teenagers under the direction of Sutapa Chowdhury, and a musical presentation by Sangeet Sadhana Academy, directed by Malabika Chatterjee.

Among the special guests on the first day were Dr. Prince Mario-Max Schaumburg-Lippe, an Austrian-German television host, actor, author and legal scholar, and his mother, Dr. Antonia Prinzessin zu Schaumburg-Lippe.

Saturday’s program featured “Dash Mahavidya,” a Nrityanjali production directed by Chandra Banerjee depicting the ten manifestations of the divine feminine. Singer Shah Mahbub performed for the audience, to the accompaniment of dance by Mahitosh Talukdar Tapas. Audiendes also enjoyed a performance by Mekhla Dasgupta and her group.

India’s Consul General in New York, Binaya Srikanta Pradhan, arrived accompanied by his wife and their two children. Diplomats from other countries and figures from the corporate sector also attended the festival. The chief minister of West Bengal, India, sent a video message, while New York City Mayor Mamdani had also sent a message, but was unable to attend.

Sunday, Oct. 11, also drew a large crowd despite heavy rain. The day’s observances included Maha Ashtami, Maha Navami and Bijoya Dashami, with pushpanjali, or floral offerings; the distribution of shantijal, or blessed water; and farewell ceremonies associated with the immersion of the Goddess. The traditional Sindoor Khela, in which participants apply vermilion during the festive farewell, drew many New Yorkers.

Cultural program included a solo dance by Sudeshna Saha and “Spring in Vrindavan,” a stage performance by the visiting Tatha artist group from Connecticut, choreographed and directed by Tania Chandra. Sabita Das followed with a solo musical performance. The Bangladesh Academy of Fine Arts presented “Joy Maa Durga,” directed by Manjeya Smriti. Nrityanjali’s Dhunuchi Naach, performed with lighted incense burners, excited all. Deyasini Roy and her band’s performance attracted participation.

The festival committee honored Dr. Mridul Pathak, Ashok Rakshit, Mini Awan and Joyprakash Biswas in recognition of their distinguished careers. It also recognized six community organizations that pioneered Durga Puja celebrations in the United States more than 50 years ago: Bay Area Prabasi Inc. of California; the Bengali Association of Greater Chicago; the Bengali Cultural Society of Ohio; the East Coast Durga Puja Association of New York; Kallol of New Jersey; and Pragati of Pennsylvania. These organizations were commended for helping sustain Bengali traditions and culture for future generations.

Saha credited the festival’s success to the collective efforts of association president Shashadhar Howlader, secretary Nirupama Saha, treasurer Samyabrata Dasgupta, other organizing committee members, and thirty-five volunteers, including students from Columbia University, New York University, Rutgers University and other institutions.

A special literature and culture magazine, Sharadiya 2026, edited by Saha, was published on the occasion, featuring Nrisinghaprasad Bhaduri, and s writers from Bangladesh, West Bengal, India, and the US. The festival concluded with an emotional farewell to Durga.