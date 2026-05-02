Journalist Shibani Mahtani Wins 2026 Shorenstein Journalism Award for Excellence in Asia-Pacific Coverage

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Stanford University’s Walter H. Shorenstein Asia-Pacific Research Center (APARC) is announced May 1, 2026, ahead of World Press Freedom Day, that Singapore-based investigative journalist Shibani Mahtani is the recipient of the 2026 Shorenstein Journalism Award for excellence in coverage of the Asia-Pacific region.

Her rapportage involved a significant focus on China’s rising influence in the region, and her award recognized the “original, powerful reporting” she did to highlight the erosion of democracy and human rights particularly in Southeast Asia. She will receive the award at a public ceremony in the coming autumn quarter the news release on Stanford’s website said.

Until February this year, Mahtani was with the Washington Post. The news release identified some of her acclaimed reporting linking powerful criminal networks in Myanmar to the Chinese state and exposing brutal scam compounds in the country; examining Beijing’s influence on Chinese-language media in Singapore and its efforts to wield influence in Indonesia and elsewhere through vocational programs; scrutinizing China’s cross-national repression of Uyghur Muslims, especially in Central and Southeast Asia; and investigating how its promise of prosperity brought Laos debt and distress.

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Mahtani reported from Myanmar, the Philippines, Laos, and other parts of the region. Most notably, she chronicled China’s subjugation of Hong Kong, from 2019 onwards with the subjugation of the democracy movement. Mamtani was praised by the selection committee for her “groundbreaking and revelatory,” reporting, noting that, “in her coverage of Hong Kong, she has broken stories others would not – or could not – report.”

Before joining the Washington Post, Mahtani was with The Wall Street Journal reporting from Singapore, Myanmar, and Chicago.

“Shibani Mahtani’s journalism is defined by a courageous and relentless pursuit of speaking truth to power,” said APARC Director Kiyoteru Tsutsui. “Her work exemplifies the vital role of investigative reporting: to expose complex systems of repression and give voice to those who have been silenced. We are proud to honor her outstanding journalism with the Shorenstein Award.”

The Award recognizes journalists and news media outlets “that leverage a deep knowledge of Asian societies to share crucial insights with a global audience.” It carries a $10,000 cash prize and honors the legacy of APARC’s benefactor, Walter H. Shorenstein, and his twin passions for promoting excellence in journalism and understanding of Asia.