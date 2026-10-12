Jersey Women’s Physician Alliance Honors Distinguished Members, Celebrates Culture, Heritage @15th Annual Meeting

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More than 120 women physicians gathered at Akbar Banquet Hall in Edison, New Jersey, on Saturday, October 10, for the 15th Annual Meeting of the Jersey Women’s Physician Alliance (JWPA).

The evening brought together physicians from diverse cultural backgrounds to celebrate their heritage, recognize professional accomplishments, strengthen friendships and reaffirm their shared commitment to mentorship, leadership development and community outreach, a press release from JWPA said.

President of JWPA Dr. Sudha Nahar, Dr. Preeti Saran and their organizing team, were the movers behind the event which highlighted JWPA’s mission to advance women in medicine across New Jersey.

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The gathering emphasized the importance of creating opportunities for women, building a supportive environment, work-life balance, leadership opportunities, professional networking, diversity and collaborative initiatives that ultimately improve patient care.

Dr. Saran welcomed attendees at the event which was emceed by Chantal Jean-Pierre who led a program designed to encourage interaction and connection among attendees. Activities included a corsage-color icebreaker, a “get to know you” exercise, a birthday-month challenge and an artistic activity inviting physicians to express what medicine means to them.

From Tradition to the Runway was one of the evening’s highlights – a bridal showcase presented by Dr. Narinder Dhillon and Dr. Saran. Women physicians modeled the bridal costumes which displayed the richness and diversity of cultural traditions of different regions and communities.

Participating physicians included Dr. Amandeep Pall as the Punjab bride; Dr. Nilam Srivastava representing Uttar Pradesh; Dr. Payal Parikh representing Gujarat; Dr. Kripa Nambiar representing Kerala; Dr. Babita Sarraswat representing Bengal; Dr. Seema Varma representing Rajasthan; Dr. Irfana Khan representing Punjab/Pakistan; Dr. Anita Kishen representing the Telugu Sashti Purti tradition; Dr. Rose Alloteh representing Africa; Dr. Manasee Sant representing Marathi culture; Sudha Kolli representing Andhra Pradesh; Dr. Smita Gubbi representing Kannada culture; Dr. Nutan Nadkarni representing Maharashtra; and Dr. Archna Parmar representing the modern NRI bride.

Dr. Rose Alloteh, representing the African bridal tradition, won the crown and first prize. Dr. Babita Saaraswat, representing Bengal, was named runner-up.

Prizes recognizing physicians for their outstanding attire Dr. Dolly Abraham and Dr Preeti Saraan were also presented by Dr. Amandeep Pall, Dr. Archna Parmar and Dr. Archana Pradhan.

Dr. Ritu Nahar expressed gratitude to RWJBarnabas Health (RWJBH) for its corporate partnership and continued support.

Dr. Andrea Harangozo, a former president and founding leader of RWJUH New Brunswick, presented an award to Dr. Dolly Abraham, senior vice president of RWJBH.

Dr. Abraham encouraged women physicians to pursue leadership roles and emphasized the importance of mentorship in helping women advance professionally, overcome barriers and support one another throughout their careers.

The JWPA also celebrated its Physician of the Month initiative, launched the previous year to recognize the achievements and contributions of women physicians. Dr. Gloria Bachmann, Dr. Archana Pradhan and Dr. Nilam Srivastava presented sashes to the honorees, who included Dr. Rizwana Khan, Dr. Preeti Saran, Dr. Deval Gadhvi, Dr. Payal Parikh, Dr. Priyanka Sanjay, Dr. Andrea Harangozo, Dr. Archna Parmar, Dr. Irfana Khan and Dr. Seema Varma.

Apart from its own distinguished members, the JWPA also welcomed a group of 10 physicians from Astera Cancer Care.

Dr. Nahar thanked every physician who attended and the organizing committee for its dedication at every stage of planning, as well as the mentors who provided guidance, the families who offered support, and the volunteers and staff whose behind-the-scenes efforts helped make the gathering possible. The meeting displayed JWPA’s commitment to creating an environment in which every woman physician feels valued, supported and empowered to make a difference, she said.

The celebration concluded on a lively note with “Celebration in Motion,” presented by performer Ruhi, which brought attendees to the floor.