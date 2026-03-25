Jersey Women Physician Alliance holds inspiration tour for high school students

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“Teens with Stethoscopes” program, a first of its kind inspiration tour of a medical facility for students considering medical careers, was organized March 21, 2026 by the Jersey Women Physician Alliance (JWPA).

Supported by Allied Digestive Health and RWJ Barnabas Health, the program is completely free for students, according to a press release from JWPA.

The program aims to inspire high school students considering medical careers through hands-on clinical experience. One hundred students were selected out of three hundred applications, to participate in this inaugural event.

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The day-long program included rotations through 10 interactive stations covering various specialties such as Gastroenterology, OB-GYN, and Cardiology. Students engaged in practical activities, learning basic clinical skills like listening to heart sounds and performing CPR, while gaining insights into the diagnostic processes of healthcare professionals. Complementary meals, lab coats, and stethoscopes were provided to the participants, the press release said.

A highlight of the event was a panel discussion featuring diverse medical professionals who addressed students’ questions about medical school experiences and the realities of working in the healthcare sector.

The event concluded with remarks from New Brunswick Mayor Jim Cahill, who encouraged the students. Cahill also performed an inaugural ribbon-cutting ceremony and recognized supporters of the initiative.

Dr. Sudha Nahar, founder of JWPA and gastroenterologist at Allied Digestive Health, highlighted the significance of the “Teens with Stethoscopes” initiative, saying the program aims at fostering young leaders in medicine through mentorship and service. Nahar shared her own journey as a foreign medical graduate receiving mentorship from seniors at her job and how it shaped her career.

“Shaping young leaders in medicine requires more than technical training; it demands mentorship, character development, and a culture of service,” she said.

Nahar said the “Teens with Stethoscopes” initiative is provided at no cost to the participants. It aims at eliminating financial barriers, working to inspire future healthcare professionals. She said the program ensures equal access for motivated students, particularly those from underrepresented and underserved communities in New Jersey, according to a press release.

“This newest initiative—Teens with Stethoscopes—is especially meaningful to me,” Nahar said, “I deeply believe in the principle Learn, Earn, and Return.”

The “Teens with Stethoscopes” program is guided by an advisory board of dedicated physicians and healthcare leaders, including Dr. Sudha Nahar, Dr. Sameera Maganti, Dr. Christopher Gilligan, Dr. Gloria Bachmann, Dr. Rachna Kulkarni, Dr. Rashmi Acharya, Dr. Nidhi Goel and Dr. Ritu Nahar. These advisors bring a wealth of expertise from various medical specialties to collaborate with JWPA, matching educational materials with the needs of the participating students.

Functioning for over 15 years, JWPA has grown into a network of over 600 women physicians who gather annually to connect and support each other, thereby fostering a spirit of mentorship which they now extend to young aspiring healthcare professionals through the “Teens with Stethoscopes” initiative.

Allied Digestive Health is a leading practice in gastroenterology and hepatology with more than 60 locations. RWJ Barnabas Health is New Jersey’s largest integrated health care delivery system, sponsors this initiative.