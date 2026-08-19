Jason Sanjay directorial debut ‘Sigma’ release date postponed, to hit theatres on October 2

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Chennai, India, August 19, 2026: The release date of Jason Sanjay directorial debut ‘Sigma’ has been postponed. The film is now slated to release in theaters on October 2.

Jason Sanjay, the son of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, shared the new release date on his Instagram handle. The movie was earlier slated to release in theaters on July 31.

“Mark the date for the heist on October 2. SIGMA is all set to light up the screens,” wrote Jason Sanjay. https://www.instagram.com/p/DcK4uRlk-zA/?

Starring Sundeep Kishan in the lead role, the movie is produced under the banner of Lyca Productions.

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The first track of ‘Sigma’ is finally out, titled ‘Sigma Style’. The song was launched by Dulquer Salmaan in June.

Dulquer Salmaan shared the track in Telugu and Tamil on his X handle while extending his best wishes to the team. The song is sung by Thaman S, Smile Tupakeys and Mc Rude.

“Happy to launch the first single of SIGMA. Sending my best wishes to dear Jason Sanjay & the entire team for a successful release and an incredible journey ahead,” wrote Dulquer Salmaaan.

The music of the film is composed by Thaman S. As per the posters of the film, the movie is expected to be an action thriller based on a heist.