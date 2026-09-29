Jaishankar Holds Illuminating Discussion @Asia Society, NYC

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India’s External Affairs Minister Dr. Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, delivered an address September 28, 2026, at Asia Society, in New York City, where he expanded on the changing state of the world, the shifting landscape, and India’s priorities and policies vis-à-vis the United States, multiple ongoing conflicts, and negotiating bilateral relations with major powers including China, Japan, and the US.

In a post on X, Jaishankar said he was glad to speak at Asia Society on the heels of the previous week of high-level meetings at the United Nations. At Asia Society, he said he highlighted the following points –

The difficult state of the world, with multiple conflicts and the 4F (food, fuel, fertiliser, & finance) crisis. The paradox of obsessive competition and deep interdependence. The indivisibility of the landscape requires cohesive outlook. The multiple causes of current turbulence. The inevitability of multipolarity.

Following his speech, Jaishankar engaged in an hour-long Q and A conversation with Daniel Russel, distinguished fellow of the Asia Society Policy Institute.