JAINA Mourns the Passing of Padma Shri Acharya Shri Chandanaji (Tai Ma), a Beacon of Compassion and Service

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April 23, 2026: Chicago, IL — The Federation of Jain Associations in North America (JAINA) expresses profound grief on the sad demise of Padma Shri Pujya Acharya Shri Chandanaji (Tai Ma), the revered founder of Veerayatan. She passed away on April 22, 2026, at 10:30 AM, leaving behind an extraordinary legacy of compassion, service, and spiritual leadership.

Padma Shri Pujya Acharya Shri Chandanaji (Tai Ma)

Acharya Shri Chandanaji’s life was a shining embodiment of “Compassion in Action.” A devoted follower of Bhagwan Mahaveer, she dedicated her life to transforming spiritual values into impactful humanitarian initiatives. Through Veerayatan, she established and nurtured institutions focused on education for underprivileged children, accessible healthcare services, eye care and hospitals, vocational training, women empowerment, and large-scale disaster relief and rehabilitation efforts in times of crisis. Her work reached some of the most underserved communities, restoring dignity, hope, and opportunity to countless lives.

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Under her visionary leadership, Veerayatan grew into a globally respected organization rooted in the pillars of seva (service), shiksha (education), and sadhana (spiritual growth). Affectionately known as “Tai Ma,” she was not only a spiritual luminary but also a compassionate guide and motherly figure to millions around the world.

JAINA also reflects with deep gratitude on the close association it was blessed to share with Pujya Tai Ma. She graced multiple JAINA Conventions with her presence, offering guidance, wisdom, and blessings to the community. Her constant encouragement and spiritual support strengthened JAINA’s mission and inspired generations of volunteers and leaders.

“Acharya Shri Chandanaji’s life is a beacon of selfless service and spiritual strength,” said Atul Shah, President of JAINA. “Her contributions to humanity and her unwavering blessings to our community will forever remain a source of inspiration.”

JAINA extends its deepest condolences to the Veerayatan family, her disciples, and the global Jain community during this time of immense loss. While her physical presence will be deeply missed, her enduring legacy will continue to guide and inspire humanitarian efforts worldwide.

The Government has directed that the last rites of Padma Shri Acharya Shri Chandanaji Maharaj be conducted with full state honours, a fitting tribute to her unparalleled contributions to society and humanity.