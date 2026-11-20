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Members of Congress, diplomats, and Jain leaders gathered to celebrate faith, community, and civic engagement

The Federation of Jain Associations in North America (JAINA), in partnership with Jain International Trade Organization USA (JITO USA), Jain Society of Metropolitan Washington (JSMW), and International Digambar Jain Organization (IDJO), hosted their inaugural Congressional Jain Diwali on Tuesday, November 17, 2026, at the Rayburn House Office Building on Capitol Hill.

Six Members of Congress, representatives of the Government of India, and more than 100 Indian Americans of the Jain faith from across the country attended to celebrate Bhagwan Mahavir’s Nirvaan Kalyanak, “commemorating the attainment of moksha (spiritual liberation) by Bhagwan Mahavir, the 24th Tirthankara of Jainism,” a press release from organizers said.

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Organizers called it a milestone for “creating a space in the halls of Congress to honor one of the world’s oldest living religious traditions and highlight the community’s growing contributions to American civic life.”

Representatives Grace Meng, Chair of the Congressional Asian Pacific American Caucus (CAPAC); Judy Chu, CAPAC Chair Emerita; Shri Thanedar, D-Michigan; Tom Suozzi, D-NY; Suhas Subramanyam, D-Virginia; and James Walkinshaw, D-Virginia.

Also present were Arizona Congressman-elect Amish Shah, one of two Jain Americans elected to Congress in 2026; Virginia State Senator Kannan Srinivasan; D.C. Shadow Senator Ankit Jain; and Ambassador Namgya C. Khampa, Deputy Chief of Mission at the Embassy of India in Washington, D.C. A special statement from U.S. Senator Chris Van Hollen was also read at the event.

Several former JAINA presidents attended, including Bindesh Shah, Haresh Shah, Manoj Dharamsi, and Dr. Sushil Jain.

Organizers said the event was particularly significant as it followed the “historic” election of two Jain Americans to the U.S. House of Representatives in 2026 — Congressman-elect Amish Shah (AZ-01) and Congresswoman-elect Pia Dandiya (FL-22).

“Tuesday evening was more than a celebration of Diwali. It was a powerful affirmation that the Jain American community and our timeless values have an important place in America’s national story,” said Atul Shah, President of JAINA. “For generations, Jain Americans have contributed to this country through service, entrepreneurship, education, medicine, and philanthropy. To see our community come together in the halls of Congress, alongside elected officials and community leaders, fills us with pride and hope for the next generation.”

Other Jain leaders also commented on the significance of the event and contributed to its success, including Captain (Ret.) Dr. Sushil Jain, Chairman of JITO USA and a U.S. Navy veteran, Rahul Jain, Chair of the JITO USA Washington, D.C. Chapter, Vaibhav Jain, Senior Advisor to JAINA and a longtime Asian American civic engagement leader. and Savita Jain, who leads public relations for JAINA.