“It feels like we matter,” Sakhi community member about Mayor Mamdani’s visit

New York City’s Indian American Mayor Zohran Mamdani visited the offices of the nonprofit organization, Sakhi for South Asian Women, March 1, 2026. Sakhi is one of the oldest women’s support groups for women of Indian and other South Asian origin, in the tristate area and in the country.

The Mayor was welcomed by Executive Director Kavita Mehra and other members of this organization to their Community Iftar, gathering in the spirit of Ramadan and at the start of Women’s History Month, the organization said. “It was also a historic first: in our 37-year history, he is the first Mayor to visit Sakhi’s office,” a news release from Mehra noted.

“In a community so often overlooked, his presence shone a light on the survivors, families, and advocates who power this movement every day,” Mehra said..

In his remarks, the Mayor said that Sakhi’s work, often unseen, has met New Yorkers in moments of immense hardship and reminded them they are not alone; That the struggles survivors are forced to endure are not theirs alone to bear; That solidarity means being seen, supported, and standing together to chart a way forward.

The room was filled with community members, the Board, as well as the team which works closely with survivors of domestic violemce.

“What began as a grassroots vision has grown into a powerful force for safety, dignity, and collective strength across New York City,” Mehra said, adding, “When a survivor says, “It feels like we matter,” that is the work. And last night, that truth filled the room.”