ISKCON Launches 60th Anniversary Celebrations With Gala In NYC

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An estimated five hundred guests gathered on July 31, 2026, evening at The Glasshouse in Manhattan to celebrate the 60th anniversary of the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON), marking six decades since ISKCON’s Founder, referred to by devotees as Acharya His Divine Grace A.C. Bhaktivedanta Swami Prabhupada, formally established the Society in New York City in 1966.

The sold-out gala opened ISKCON’s “Origins” 60th Anniversary Weekend which, according to organizers, brought together devotees from North America and around the world, as well as leaders from numerous faiths, government officials from New York City and State administrations, philanthropists, religious freedom advocates, temple presidents, and longtime supporters.

Among the chief guests was India’s Consul General in New York Binaya Srikanta Pradhan. In his address, CG Pradhan appreciated ISKCON’s six decades of spiritual education, youth engagement, cultural outreach and compassionate humanitarian service, including food distribution.

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Major donors as well as representatives from the Catholic, Jewish, Buddhist, and Latter-day Saint communities were present.

“ISKCON Founder Srila Prabhupada did a great service by introducing the Krishna movement to the Western world,” Padma Shri recipient Dr. Sudhir Parikh, President of the Global Association of Physicians of Indian Origin, and Chairman of Parikh Worldwide Media, who was among the attendees, told Desi Talk.

“I have followed the growth of ISKCON in the USA over many decades, as a resident of the greater New York City area. And as always, this event was most moving and full of devotion. What stood out was the people of other faiths who came, as well as the sense of peace and good fellowship that prevailed,” Dr. Parikh added.

The evening featured presentations celebrating Srila Prabhupada’s life, ISKCON’s history, and the movement’s worldwide impact through kirtan, music, dance, and an AI presentation.

Attendee Satyaraja Das, a disciple of Srila Prabhupada, said of the event, “The gala was a first-rate celebration, displaying high-class expressions of bhakti from beginning to end: the venue, the aesthetics, the hors d’oeuvres, the good company, the prasadam dinner, the entertainment, the talks, the AI Video bringing Prabhupada to life in a unique way — Vrinda [my wife] and I both walked away feeling exhilarated and proud to be part of ISKCON.”

One of the evening’s highlights was an address by Archbishop Felix Machado, Archbishop Emeritus of Vasai, India, who previously served as Undersecretary of the Vatican’s Pontifical Council for Interreligious Dialogue. A longtime friend of ISKCON and respected advocate for dialogue between religious traditions, Archbishop Machado congratulated the Society on its 60th anniversary and reflected on the spiritual values that unite people of faith.

“The only medicine for today’s global problems is love of God,” Archbishop Machado told the audience. “It is what the world is hungering and thirsting for.”

The Gala event was organized by a team of devotees led by Kumari Kunti Devi Dasi.

The cultural program was directed by Goura Prema Das, Director of Cirque de India, along with his wife Vasu. The diverse slate of musicians included Dhanya Rico singing “My Sweet Lord” to the dancing of Sara Kamala, as well as other dances by Anapayini.

Other anniversary events took place over the weekend honoring the birthplace of the Hare Krishna movement in the West, continuing with a pilgrimage to locations associated with Srila Prabhupada’s early mission in New York, a sold-out sunset kirtan cruise around Manhattan, a public festival, a youth musical, and a commemorative Love Feast.

Photos courtesy of Gauranga Das.