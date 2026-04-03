International Investment and Digital Finance Fair April 17-18, 2026 in Washington, DC

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The First International Investment and Digital Finance Fair 2026 hosted by In Search of Root Foundation (USA), a South Asian organization based in Washington, D.C., expects to convene senior policymakers, central bank governors, regulators, financial institutions, fintech innovators, investors, SMEs, development partners, and Diaspora leaders at the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Washington DC Convention Center.

The two-day high-level forum aims to spotlight AI in banking, digital payments, SME finance, and cross-border investments.

Over two days, the Fair plans to provide a platform to shape the future of digital finance, through high-level dialogues, thematic sessions, and networking opportunities. Participants will explore practical pathways to build more efficient, inclusive, and resilient financial and investment ecosystems.

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Participants – The conference will be attended by central bank governors and financial regulators, Ministries of Finance and key government agencies, commercial and digital banks, non-bank financial institutions, fintech companies and payment service providers, investment firms, private equity and venture capital funds, and development finance institutions.

It will also be attended by SME owners, entrepreneurs, business leaders, and chambers of commerce, multilateral organizations, development partners, policy think tanks, and academic experts and Diaspora business leaders and community representatives

Program – The Fair will open on Friday, April 17, 2026, with a high-level Roundtable on Financial Policy, Payments Reform & Cost Efficiency.

This public–private dialogue will focus on modernizing international payment systems, enhancing digital payment infrastructure and interoperability, and reducing transaction costs through technology and coordinated policy frameworks.

The roundtable will also examine how regulatory innovation and public–private partnerships can drive financial inclusion and expand access to affordable payment solutions.

On Saturday, April 18, 2026, the program will begin with a closed-door Breakfast Meeting with South Asian Central Bank Governors and central bank leadership, and senior executives from leading money transfer and payment companies.

Discussions will center on strengthening US–South Asia remittance corridors, reducing remittance costs through digital channels, addressing regulatory and compliance challenges, and enhancing transparency, security, and consumer trust in cross-border payment services.

Another notable feature of the same day will be a session on the “Future of Intelligent Banking: AI, Risk and Innovation in 2026”. The session will explore how artificial intelligence is reshaping the banking and financial services industry. Discussion topics will include AI-powered operations and automation, intelligent risk assessment and fraud detection, AI-driven compliance and RegTech, cyber security and data privacy, and the ethical use of AI in financial services.

The session will also examine innovation in digital and open banking, embedded finance, and the evolving dynamics of human–AI collaboration in financial institutions.

Another special session the same day on Small Business Financing and Enterprise Growth Opportunities will focus on strengthening access to finance for small and medium enterprises (SMEs).

Participants will discuss innovative SME financing instruments, the role of banks and development finance institutions, public–private programs for enterprise development, and policies to scale small businesses and promote inclusive, job-rich growth.

The Fair will also feature a seminar on Strengthening Investment Flows in the U.S. and South Asia: Challenges and Way Forward, highlighting sectoral investment opportunities, macroeconomic and regulatory challenges, foreign direct investment (FDI) trends, investment climate reforms, and strategies for attracting sustainable, long-term investment.

Discussions will emphasize risk management, investor protection, public–private partnerships, and innovative financing models that can catalyze resilient and inclusive economic growth.

Awards and Cultural Showcase – The Fair will also hold an Excellence Awards ceremony to recognize outstanding institutions, companies, and leaders driving innovation, digital transformation, and investment growth across the financial ecosystem.

Award categories will include excellence in formal remittance services, fintech innovation, cross-border investment leadership, SME finance and enterprise growth, financial inclusion, emerging digital finance leadership, and Diaspora investment impact.

The conference will end with a cultural showcase celebrating the contributions of South Asians in the US.