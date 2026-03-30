International Development Foundation USA Hosts Annual Fundraising Event In Chicago

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Advancing Global Partnerships for Sustainable Development

Schaumburg, IL — IDFUSA ORG successfully hosted its Annual Fundraising Charity Event at the Fairfield by Marriott in Schaumburg, convening global leaders, policymakers, and changemakers to strengthen international collaboration and advance sustainable development initiatives.

The event brought together diplomats, elected officials, business leaders, and social impact advocates, highlighting IDFUSA ORG’s expanding role in delivering measurable, community-driven impact across India and Uganda.

The evening was honored by distinguished guests including Mr. Somnath Ghosh, Consul General of India, and Hon. Sarah Achieng Opendi, Member of Parliament, Uganda, who attended as Chief Guests. Mr. Jayakumar Nair, Delhi State Co-Convener of the BJP South Indian Cell, joined as Special Invitee. - ADVERTISEMENT - Prominent leaders such as Mr. Mafat Patel, Co-founder of Patel Brothers, and Dr. Bharat H. Barai, MD, were also in attendance, alongside respected community figures including Mr. Keerthi Kumar, Mr. Ajeet Singh, Mr. Hitesh Gandhi, Mr. Raju Pasumarthi, and Mr. Vijender Doma.

The program showcased ongoing initiatives in education, women’s empowerment, sustainability, and grassroots development, with a strong emphasis on scalable, partnership-based solutions. Key discussions highlighted future projects in Uganda, including a sustainable sanitary pad manufacturing initiative, a mid-day meal program, and expanded economic development efforts.

Speakers also reflected on IDFUSA ORG’s participation at the United Nations CSW70, where conversations centered on “Women and Green Jobs,” reinforcing the role of sustainability as a critical driver of inclusive growth.

The event featured recognition of community leaders and innovators whose contributions continue to drive meaningful social change.

“The evening reflects our shared commitment to compassion-driven action and measurable impact,” said leadership representatives, reaffirming the organization’s mission to build sustainable, inclusive communities through global partnerships.

About IDFUSA ORG

IDFUSA ORG is a nonprofit organization dedicated to advancing social impact through initiatives in education, healthcare, sustainability, and community development across underserved regions.