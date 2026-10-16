‘Indo-Collective’ Launched In Piscataway, NJ

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The first-ever One District One Product (ODOP) Marketplace named Indo Collective, was launched October 15, 2026, at the U.S.-India Collaborative Corridor (USICC) in Piscataway, NJ.

Indian Consul General Binaya Srikanta Pradhan inaugurated Indo Collective at the event which was attended by the Mayor of Piscataway Brian C. Wahler, the Mayor of Edison Sam Joshi, and Indian American New Jersey Assemblyman Sterley Stanley.

The Indo Collective gives India’s districts a place to showcase products in the US. It showcases more than 40 brands currently from more than 30 districts in over 15 states in India. Among the products are Kashmiri saffron, Sikkim Ayurvedic wellness, Banarasi silk, Channapatna toys, Moradabad metalcraft, Nilgiris tea, Assam silk, and Jaipur gems and jewelry.

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According to a post from the Indian Consulate on X.com, every product carries a QR code that connects US buyers directly with Indian exporters, facilitating trade. Indian exporters and US importers have to register on the India-USA Trade Facilitation Portal to join the Indo Collective network at Indiausatrade.mea.gov.in.