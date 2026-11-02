Indo-American Seniors Association of Clifton celebrates Diwali gala in New Jersey

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FORDS, N.J. — The Indo-American Seniors Association of Clifton held its first Diwali Gala Celebration on Oct. 25, bringing nearly 250 members and guests together for a day of music, food and community fellowship at Royal Albert Palace in Fords.

The five-hour celebration, held at the venue’s Neelkamal Hall, highlighted Indian traditions and the association’s emphasis on strengthening connections among senior community members.

Pragya Singh, consul at the Consulate General of India in New York, attended as the chief guest along with community leaders, sponsors, donors and representatives of several organizations.

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The program opened with a selection of appetizers, followed by Bollywood music and entertainment featuring Dr. Tushar Patel, Lipika and Nilesh Rana. Guests later enjoyed an eight-course lunch along with a variety of traditional sweets and desserts as performances and presentations continued on stage.

Association President Bharat Rana welcomed attendees and introduced members of the executive committee, including Vice President Jayesh Gandhi, Secretary Harish Sanghvi, Joint Secretary Nanda Bhatia, Joint Treasurer Randhir Nike, Public Relations Officer Hema Trivedi, Suverna Shah, Event Coordinator Dr. Subodh Patel and Arun Bhatia.

Singh was honored during the program with a proclamation recognizing her community service.

Other invited guests included Mukund Thaker of AristaCare; Divyesh Patel of Harmony Funeral Home Services; Nilesh Rana of SNS Associates; Anand Patel of Dunkin’; Vipul Amin of Param Health Care; Monty Waxler of Amara Rehab; real estate professional Daksha Rana; and presidents and representatives of several community associations.

Educational and informational booths were also set up throughout the hall, offering members information about various services and resources.

Organizers said one of the most meaningful aspects of the event was the interaction among members, reflecting what they described as a strong “parivar,” or family, atmosphere within the association.

The celebration concluded with prize drawings and cash awards for five winners.

By the end of the afternoon, organizers said many attendees were already asking when the association would hold its next major gathering.

For information about the Indo-American Seniors Association of Clifton, contact President Bharat Rana at 201-638-3156 or bharatrana31@gmail.com.