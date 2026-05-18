Indo-American Senior Citizen Center of New York Celebrates 30 Years of Service and Community Spirit

NEW YORK — The Indo-American Senior Citizen Center of New York, Inc. (IASCC of NY) celebrated its 30th anniversary with a grand two-day Pearl Anniversary gala attended by more than 400 members, guests and community leaders in Queens, New York.
The celebration, described by organizers as a tribute to “service, friendship and community,” featured cultural performances, lectures, music, dance, comedy, recognitions and community fellowship, reflecting the organization’s three decades of service to the Indian American senior community.
The anniversary events were held May 16 and 17, 2026. The first day took place at Gujarati Samaj Hall in Fresh Meadows, where members gathered in festive attire and celebrated with enthusiasm and pride.
The program began with remarks by Pankaj Parikh, a leading organizer of the institution, who spoke briefly about the significance of the Pearl Anniversary and introduced Nitisha Pancholi and Tejal Raval, who served as emcees for the event. Organizers said the participation of the two young women brought freshness, dignity and youthful grace to the proceedings.
Following the ceremonial lamp lighting by invited guests, the national anthems of both the United States and India were presented. Swami Dharm Prakash Ji offered blessings for the occasion.
A Ganesh Vandana dance presentation by Avantika Shah and Jessica Shah set a devotional tone for the celebration, followed by a spiritual dance performance by Kavya Ramani on a Hindi devotional song.
IASCC President Jagdish Patel welcomed attendees and reflected on the organization’s 30-year journey, describing it as memorable and deeply fulfilling. He highlighted the institution’s continued commitment to senior welfare and community engagement through a wide range of regular activities and initiatives.
Mukund Mehta, adviser to the organization, said the number 30 represented not just a milestone, but the result of a determined and meaningful journey. Pankaj Parikh also remembered and honored the pioneers who helped establish the institution decades ago.
The cultural portion of the event featured dance performances, music and comedy presentations. Parindra Shah performed a traditional Khushipudi dance presentation that received enthusiastic applause from the audience.
Renowned humorist Dinkar Mehta from Ahmedabad entertained attendees with comedy performances, while psychotherapist and author R.D. Patel shared observations about the mindset and emotional experiences of Gujaratis living abroad, particularly in the United States.
The afternoon session included the “Sunhare Pal” musical program featuring Gujarati and Hindi songs. Later, Dinkar Mehta returned with another comedy segment.
A major highlight of the anniversary gala was the award and recognition ceremony honoring community contributors and distinguished individuals who have served the Gujarati and Indian American communities in New York.
More than 15 prominent personalities were honored during the event, including Dr. Sudhir Parikh, chairman of ITV Gold and Parikh Worldwide Media and recipient of the Padma Shri, one of India’s highest civilian honors. Dr. Parikh is a noted physician, media leader and philanthropist who has played a significant role in strengthening Indian American media, healthcare and community initiatives across the United States. Through ITV Gold, News India Times and Parikh Worldwide Media, he has supported community journalism, cultural programming and humanitarian causes for several decades.
Other honorees included Harshad Patel (Pakaji), Dayabhai Patel, Anil Shah, Labhubhai Upadhyay, Parag Patel, Divyesh Tripathi, Suhag Mehta, Rekha Tolat, Ajay Patel, Dr. Vasudev Patel, Chandrakant Shah, H.R. Shah, Dr. Vasundhara Kalaspudi, Dharma Swamiji, television producer Asit Modi and Patel Brothers.
Dr. Sudhir Parikh was honored by Jagdish Patel, president of the Indo-American Senior Citizen Center of New York, during the ceremony.
One of the most emotional moments of the evening came when Pankaj Parikh, described by members as the “heart and soul” of the institution, was presented with a Lifetime Achievement Award for his years of dedicated service to the organization. The recognition came as a surprise to him, and he became emotional while watching video messages from his son and daughter played during the ceremony.
Responding to the honor, Parikh said he may formally retire from his role, but would always remain available for the organization and its members.
The event also included the unveiling of a commemorative souvenir publication prepared for the Pearl Anniversary celebrations. Organizers said the more than 200-page “Pearl Edition” reflected the love, dedication, memories and trust shared within the organization over the past three decades.
Author, journalist and social worker Ramesh Tanna from Ahmedabad delivered a lecture on “Love, Happiness and Positivity,” while the Mactus Deewane Group presented an energetic Bollywood-themed musical program.
The evening concluded with traditional Kathiawadi cuisine and a folk music program, “Lok Suro Ni Heli,” featuring renowned singer Vatsala Patel, whose performance drew enthusiastic audience participation. The program was conducted by Bhushan Mehta.
The second day of the anniversary celebrations, held May 17 at the Trades Center, featured “Bollywood Musical Journey,” a large-scale musical and dance production by a visiting troupe from Pune, India. The presentation traced the evolution of Hindi film music through live singing and dance performances and was warmly received by attendees.
Organizers said the two-day celebration reflected not only the success of the institution but also the strong emotional bond shared among members, many of whom attended dressed as though celebrating a family wedding.
Throughout the anniversary weekend, attendees praised the careful planning, disciplined execution and warm atmosphere created by volunteers and organizing committees. From breakfast to lunch and dinner, the event featured a variety of Gujarati and Indian cuisine, reflecting the cultural heritage of the community.
Organizers said the Pearl Anniversary was not merely the completion of 30 years, but a celebration of affection, companionship, cultural pride, humanitarian spirit and collective community achievement.