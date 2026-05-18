Indo-American Senior Citizen Center of New York Celebrates 30 Years of Service and Community Spirit

NEW YORK — The Indo-American Senior Citizen Center of New York, Inc. (IASCC of NY) celebrated its 30th anniversary with a grand two-day Pearl Anniversary gala attended by more than 400 members, guests and community leaders in Queens, New York.

The celebration, described by organizers as a tribute to “service, friendship and community,” featured cultural performances, lectures, music, dance, comedy, recognitions and community fellowship, reflecting the organization’s three decades of service to the Indian American senior community.

The anniversary events were held May 16 and 17, 2026. The first day took place at Gujarati Samaj Hall in Fresh Meadows, where members gathered in festive attire and celebrated with enthusiasm and pride.

- ADVERTISEMENT -

The program began with remarks by Pankaj Parikh, a leading organizer of the institution, who spoke briefly about the significance of the Pearl Anniversary and introduced Nitisha Pancholi and Tejal Raval, who served as emcees for the event. Organizers said the participation of the two young women brought freshness, dignity and youthful grace to the proceedings.

Following the ceremonial lamp lighting by invited guests, the national anthems of both the United States and India were presented. Swami Dharm Prakash Ji offered blessings for the occasion.

A Ganesh Vandana dance presentation by Avantika Shah and Jessica Shah set a devotional tone for the celebration, followed by a spiritual dance performance by Kavya Ramani on a Hindi devotional song.

IASCC President Jagdish Patel welcomed attendees and reflected on the organization’s 30-year journey, describing it as memorable and deeply fulfilling. He highlighted the institution’s continued commitment to senior welfare and community engagement through a wide range of regular activities and initiatives.

Mukund Mehta, adviser to the organization, said the number 30 represented not just a milestone, but the result of a determined and meaningful journey. Pankaj Parikh also remembered and honored the pioneers who helped establish the institution decades ago.

The cultural portion of the event featured dance performances, music and comedy presentations. Parindra Shah performed a traditional Khushipudi dance presentation that received enthusiastic applause from the audience.

Renowned humorist Dinkar Mehta from Ahmedabad entertained attendees with comedy performances, while psychotherapist and author R.D. Patel shared observations about the mindset and emotional experiences of Gujaratis living abroad, particularly in the United States.

The afternoon session included the “Sunhare Pal” musical program featuring Gujarati and Hindi songs. Later, Dinkar Mehta returned with another comedy segment.