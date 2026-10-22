Indo-American Press Club’s International Media Conference 2026 Inaugurated in Cincinnati

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The Indo‑American Press Club held its 11th Annual International Media Conference (IMC 2026) from October 16 to 18, 2026, in Cincinnati, Ohio, at the Delta Hotels by Marriott Cincinnati Sharonville.

The IMC was officially inaugurated with the lighting of the traditional lamp by Neeraj Antani, Former Ohio State Assemblyman; Dr. Satheesh Kathula, Chairman of IAPC BOD; Ginsmon Zachariah, Founding Chairman of IAPC; Ajay Ghosh, Founding President of IAPC; Board Members, Babu Stephen; Parveen Chopra, C G Daniel, Shan Justus. Meera Shankar; and Sajan Varghese.

Attendees compared notes on emerging media trends, diplomats discussed global narratives, authors shared stories of identity, and community leaders reflected on the evolving role of diaspora voices in shaping public discourse, a press release from IMC said.

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In his address, Dr. Kathula said, “IMC 2026 reflects our commitment to bringing together journalists, thought leaders, and community builders from across continents to foster meaningful dialogue, professional collaboration, and responsible journalism in an era of unprecedented media transformation.”

Assemblyman Antani, in his keynote address reflected on the transformative power of Indian American media, recalling how coverage of his 2014 election connected communities across continents. He honored late India Abroad Editor and Publisher Gopal Raju’s legacy and emphasized the diaspora’s growing national influence. Citing a recent threat to a Hindu temple, he urged journalists to pursue deeper, sustained reporting beyond cultural events. “You have the power to move public opinion — and to move those of us in public office. That is a special responsibility you carry,” Antani said.

Highlighting the growing influence of Indian Americans, Babu Stephen, former chairman of IAPC drew the attention of the IMC delegates to vital areas, such as Healthcare, Information Technology, Hospitality, Academia, and Fortune 500 companies. He called upon the Indian American community to stand united and integrate and be part of the larger mainstream US community.

Actress, dancer, and media personality Meera Nair performed Karu Kare Karmukil, a dance that extolled the virtues of Kerala. Trained by Padma Bhushan recipient, Kavalam Narayana Panicker, and her performance was choreographed by Uma Tapasyananda.

“Kerala is a very beautiful land, and we are blessed with a lot of water. We have the ocean, we have 44 rivers, we have the rains. Karagaray Karnugal, which literally means the dark, rain clouds, is a tribute to life, to the life-giving force of water to the rains. It is a celebration of the life-giving force of water. It is a celebration of rains, and you will see peacocks dancing, flowers blooming, and people awakening to life,” Nair said.

Attendees included high-profile guests including:

Greg Landsman, U.S. Congressman

Aftab Pureval, Mayor of Cincinnati

Neeraj Antani, Former Ohio Assemblyman

Mathew Samuel, internationally acclaimed investigative journalist

Meera Nair, celebrated actress and media personality

Niharika Raizada, acclaimed Bollywood actress

They join a diverse cohort of journalists, editors, publishers, and media innovators from North America, India, Europe, and the Middle East, the press release said.

Panels explored the future of journalism in an era defined by artificial intelligence, rapid digital transformation, and shifting public trust. Workshops will dive into ethical reporting, diaspora storytelling, and the evolving responsibilities of media professionals navigating polarized societies.

The Awards Gala honored –

Muthu Mudaliar – The Lifetime Achievement Award.

Women’s Empowerment & Literary Excellence Award was bestowed upon Dr. Sunita Reddy.

Community Service Award was presented to Pramod Jhaveri.

Ginsmon Zachariah, Founding Chairman of IAPC, framed the conference’s mission –

“IMC 2026 reflects our commitment to bringing together journalists, thought leaders, and community builders from across continents to foster meaningful dialogue, professional collaboration, and responsible journalism in an era of unprecedented media transformation.”

Ajay Ghosh, Founding President of IAPC, speaking at the event, said, “Our awardees represent the very best of leadership, service, innovation, and community engagement. Their achievements inspire future generations and demonstrate the positive impact that dedicated individuals can make across society.”

Ginsmon administered the oath of office to new members of IAPC. The event was emceed by Azad Jain, Uma Shanakr, and Miley Philip. Shan Justus coordinated the state and audio-visuals Yogi Patel delighted the audience with his Flute Recital.

The Media Conclave on AI & Future of Journalism was moderated by Meera Shankar. Panelists included: Dr. Satheesh Kathula, Muthu Mudaliar, Vinod Tharakan, Roy Ratnavel, Parveen Chopra, and, Ajay Ghosh.

History of Modern Malayalam Literature In America, a book written in Malayalam by LatGeiorg Mannickarottu, and translated into English by Ginsmon was officially released. Ginsomon presented the first copy to Bau Stephen and Dr. Kathula.