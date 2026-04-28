Indo-American Pharmaceuticals Society Holds Successful Annual Forum In New Jersey

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The Indo-American Pharmaceuticals Society (IAPS), a professional organization founded in 1987, representing more than 700 members of Indian origin in North America, held its Annual Forum April 25, 2026, in Plainfield, New Jersey.

The organization is currently led by President Kiran Dalal and Chairman Raj Shah and their team members who are in charge of various committees which cover sponsorship, education, information technology, etc.

Among the special guests was India’s Consul Piyush Singh who spoke in his address to the gathering of industry leaders, about strengthening US-India collaboration in the pharmaceutical sector. Singh also spoke about the newly-launched India-USA Trade Facilitation Portal and encouraged those present to jolin and leverage it for deeper business partnerships.

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According to IAPS, the pharmaceutical sector is both fast-paced and demanding, and to go forward in today’s business world, one must network and have access to a variety of business opportunities.

According to its website, IAPS is the largest ethnic professional society of its kind promoting socio-professional objectives. The main aim of IAPS “is to bring together all pharmacy professionals including retail, pharmaceutical manufacturers, and employees in pharmaceutical research, industries and distribution in order to improve and to encourage high professional and ethical level,” it says.