Indo-American engineers and architects to honor industry leaders at 44th annual gala in New York

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NEW YORK, Nov. 3, 2026 — The Society of Indo-American Engineers and Architects (SIAEA) will celebrate its 44th annual gala Nov. 14 at Chelsea Piers in Manhattan, bringing together engineering and architecture professionals, construction industry executives, government officials and community leaders for an evening recognizing professional excellence and supporting the next generation of industry talent.

The black-tie event, themed “Beyond Boundaries,” will begin at 6 p.m. at Pier 60 and will recognize nine professionals for their contributions to engineering, architecture, construction and public infrastructure.

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Paul A. Ochoa, commissioner of the New York City Department of Design and Construction, will deliver the keynote address. Other distinguished guests include Amanda Rogers, director of construction at the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, and Ahmed Tigani, commissioner of the New York City Department of Buildings.

The gala will also feature the presentation of Bansi Shah Memorial Scholarships, ranging from $2,500 to $5,000, to students of Indian origin pursuing studies in engineering, architecture and related technology fields.

Nine industry professionals to be honored

This year’s honorees represent a cross section of the region’s engineering, construction, architecture and public infrastructure sectors.

They include Ankur Vaidya, chairman of the Federation of Indian Associations; Apexa Patel, senior project manager at Holt Construction; Eric Hirani, president of Infinite Consulting Corporation; and Harpreet Dhaliwal, partner at BKSK Architects LLP.

Also being recognized are Mary Cunneen, chief operating officer of Roosevelt Island Operating Corporation; Navin Nitish, senior vice president at WSP; Nishant Shah, program executive at GFT; Pathik Mehta, deputy director at the New York City Housing Authority; and Reddy Vangala, project executive at Forte Construction Corporation.

The awards highlight the accomplishments of professionals whose work spans public infrastructure, private development, engineering consulting and construction management.

New leadership focuses on strengthening professional connections

The gala will be the second organized under SIAEA President Mitul Patel, PE, founding principal of KeRi Engineering PC. Patel assumed office in March 2025, becoming the organization’s 20th president and the youngest to hold the position in its 44-year history.

Under his leadership, SIAEA has sought to expand its visibility, strengthen member engagement and create additional opportunities for professional development.

“Our founders came together so that Indo-American professionals would have a seat at the table,” Patel said. “This gala is where that work shows.”

The organization recently launched a redesigned website featuring a membership directory and private messaging capabilities, intended to improve communication and collaboration among members. It has also expanded its emphasis on professional seminars and knowledge-sharing initiatives.

Nayan Parikh, SIAEA’s gala chair and past president, credited Patel’s leadership with helping advance the organization’s mission.

“Our mission is rooted in uniting and recognizing professionals of Indian heritage across the architecture and engineering industries,” Parikh said. “A special thank you to our President, Mr. Mitul Patel, for his inspiring leadership throughout the year.”

Supporting future engineers and architects

Beyond recognizing established professionals, the annual gala serves as a platform for mentorship, networking and educational support.

The Bansi Shah Memorial Scholarships are a central feature of the program, providing financial assistance to students pursuing careers in engineering, architecture and technology-related disciplines.

The event will open with networking opportunities designed to connect students, emerging professionals and representatives of small and minority-owned businesses with executives and public agency leaders involved in major infrastructure and development projects.

Organizers say the gathering reflects SIAEA’s broader mission of promoting professional advancement while strengthening relationships between the Indo-American community and the region’s engineering and construction industries.

Founded in New York City in 1981, SIAEA is a nonprofit professional organization representing more than 1,500 engineers, architects, planners and construction professionals of Indian origin.

The society has grown into a professional network that recognizes achievement, encourages collaboration and supports the participation of Indo-American professionals in major public and private development initiatives.

Last year’s annual gala attracted more than 800 members and guests, according to the organization.

Event information

The 44th annual SIAEA Gala will take place Saturday, Nov. 14, at 6 p.m. at Pier 60, Chelsea Piers, New York, NY 10011.

Tickets cost $400 for members, $550 for nonmembers and $95 for government employees. Tables of 10 are available for $5,000.

For tickets, sponsorship opportunities and additional information, visit SIAEA gala event information or email gala2026@siaeaany.org.