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The Indo-American Cultural Association of Edison, NJ (IACA), a non-profit organization dedicated to preserving Indian heritage, supporting community welfare, and fostering cultural harmony across the tri-state area, hosted a memorial evening honoring the leadership and community service of its former President and Trustee, the Late Natu Patel.

Held at the Royal Albert Palace (Nil Kamal Hall) in Fords, NJ, the solemn yet celebratory event paid tribute to Natu Patel’s more than three decades of unwavering commitment to community service by posthumously presenting him with the Lifetime Achievement Award, a September 15, press release from the organization said.

Tri-state community leaders, prominent physicians, pharmacists, and presidents of various organizations gathered to honor Patel.

The event was led by IACA Trustee, well-known pharmacist, and community leader Girish Soni alongside Pushpa Patel (wife of the late Chairman Dr. Rasik Patel). The evening was emceed by Ronak Jani, and Trustee Krishnakant Sangani provided event direction.

Seamless backstage technical operations were managed by youth volunteer Aayushman Jani, who oversaw audio and video production. Key organizational leadership, event coordination, and direction were spearheaded by committee leader Nitin Vyas.

Among the highlights of the evening were a dance performance by Sonalee Vyas Dance Company (Sonalee.com).

Moving musical renditions by Azam Ali Khan and Bina Kadarkhan from the Kalavant Center for Music & Dance (New York), met the mood of the evening.

Several speeches reflecting on Natu Patel’s legacy were delivered by prominent physicians Dr. Harish Bhatt, Dr. Mukesh Solanki, and Dr. Manoj Desai; pharmacist Manu Parikh; community leaders Nalin Shah, Nilesh Dasandi, Edison Councilman Patil, AIA Past President Uma Swaminathan, Mahesh Wani (Gandhian Society), Mukund Parikh (Indo-American Council of Senior Citizens of Edison), Rajen Shah (Swajan), Yoga Guru Vijay Trivedi and senior leaders G.K. Patel, Bhagwat Patel, and Ratilal Patel. Potato Patel, and Maya Patel.

Additional tributes were shared by Bipin Parekh (Gujarat Samaj NJ), Kaushik Vyas (Royal Rice), Manish Parikh (Taxi & Limo Association), Prakash Patel (ICS of Union, NJ), Harish Vyas (Saptak Group), and Mukesh Kashiwala (Dwarkadhish Temple volunteer).

An Appreciation Award was presented to FISANA in memory of Late Natu Patel, accepted on behalf of his family by wife Mina Patel, Son Dhawal, and Deval Patel, alongside FISANA Secretary Yogesh Trivedi and past FISANA presidents /Committee Members.

Attendees enjoyed a specially curated, delicious plant-based dinner designed for vegan food lovers, providing a warm atmosphere for friends, family, and community members to reconnect and share cherished memories.

Organizers said that through this event, IACA reaffirmed its mission to honor the visionary leaders who established a lasting foundation for the Indian-American community in New Jersey.