Indo-American Chamber Of Commerce Meets Indian Consulate Officials To Discuss Trade

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The Indian Consulate in New York recently held a meeting with a business delegation from the Indo-American Chamber of Commerce, IACC.

The meeting was held at the Consulate in Manhattan July 29, 2026. The IACC delegation was led by Regional President Raghavendra Ponkshe.

Delegation members discussed onboarding MSMEs and startups, technology transfer and innovation, and opportunities in services exports in legal, IPR and accounting sectors, a post on X.com from the Consulate said.

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Ponkshe thanked India’s Consul General Binaya Srikanta Pradhan and Trade Consul Rajlakshmi Kadam for hosting the event and engaging with the IACC delegation. “Interesting insights on the engagement within the IndoUS corridor. The trade portal for MSME in India and the US is surely a game changer,” Ponkshe posted on X.